SZA Has Hilarious Response to Fan's BBL Compliment

"SZA's bbl is really good," the woman wrote. After catching wind of the comment, the TDE singer hopped in the comments and replied: "Lmao thanks!"

On Saturday (October 17), TheJasminBrand shared a post highlighting the LANA artist replying to a woman on Threads who had nothing but good things to say about her BBL.

SZA seems to have gotten comfortable with having a Brazilian butt lift two years after saying she regretted the procedure.

In 2024, SZA revealed to British Vogue that she went under the knife in 2022, after noticing the slow progress of her gluteal muscles in the gym.

"I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a fuck?" she told the publication. "You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the shit. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more shit just like it if I want to before I'm fucking dead because this body is temporary."

SZA added that the procedure wasn’t "super necessary" and that she had other self-work to do, like improving her mental health, although she accepts her surgical results.

"But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice," she said. "And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don't even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it."

The R&B-pop vocalist also had her previous breast implants removed after they caused pain and excessive scar tissue, which she explained on podcast She MD in 2024. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and her aunt had a mastectomy, which placed SZA's own lifetime risk at 53 percent.