Music

SZA Has Hilarious Response to Fan's BBL Compliment

It comes after the seven-time Grammy winner previously shared that she was "mad" about getting a Brazilian butt lift.

SZA performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • SZA responded "Lmao thanks!" after a Threads user praised her Brazilian butt lift.
  • She previously told British Vogue that she regretted the 2022 procedure and its difficult recovery, but added: "I love my butt."
  • SZA also removed painful breast implants after developing excessive scar tissue, citing a family history that puts her lifetime breast-cancer risk at 53 percent.

SZA seems to have gotten comfortable with having a Brazilian butt lift two years after saying she regretted the procedure.

On Saturday (October 17), TheJasminBrand shared a post highlighting the LANA artist replying to a woman on Threads who had nothing but good things to say about her BBL.

"SZA's bbl is really good," the woman wrote. After catching wind of the comment, the TDE singer hopped in the comments and replied: "Lmao thanks!"

In 2024, SZA revealed to British Vogue that she went under the knife in 2022, after noticing the slow progress of her gluteal muscles in the gym.

"I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a fuck?" she told the publication. "You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the shit. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more shit just like it if I want to before I'm fucking dead because this body is temporary."

SZA added that the procedure wasn’t "super necessary" and that she had other self-work to do, like improving her mental health, although she accepts her surgical results.

"But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice," she said. "And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don't even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it."

The R&B-pop vocalist also had her previous breast implants removed after they caused pain and excessive scar tissue, which she explained on podcast She MD in 2024. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and her aunt had a mastectomy, which placed SZA's own lifetime risk at 53 percent.

"God is good...I haven't even felt my boobs in so long, but they feel pretty normal to me, I don't feel any lumps," SZA said about the removal of her implants.

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