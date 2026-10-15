Pop Culture

SZA Buys Artist's Sculpture After Troll Trashes His Work: 'Being a Hater Gets Expensive'

The 'Good Days' hitmaker reminded us that kindess goes a long way.

US singer SZA poses for a photocall ahead of the Dior Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2026/2027 collection as part of the Men Paris Fashion Week in Paris on January 21, 2026.
Blanca CRUZ / AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • SZA supported artist Adam Nassih by buying one of his colorful balloon sculptures after seeing another artist attack his work and challenge anyone to purchase it.
  • She tagged the troll after requesting Nassih’s most expensive piece, later quipping, “Being a hater gets expensive ain’t it?”
  • SZA will soon release her first VANSZA footwear collection as Vans’ artistic director, while continuing to tease new music that could arrive this winter.

SZA has long dealt with her fair share of trolls. But she’ll never be one to continue the cycle.

In an Instagram carousel posted on Thursday, Oct. 15, the “Good Days” hitmaker shared a picture of a colorful balloon animal sculpture she purchased online from artist Adam Nassih. She was inspired to buy Nassih’s artwork after seeing some haters in his social media comments.

“A guy was commenting saying this art sucks and if anybody ‘actually buys this crap I’ll match it.’ Threatening commenters left and right,” SZA said. “I happen to catch it and said oh! Lemme get the most expensive piece u got ! tagged the commenter.”

Though SZA did not call out the troll by name, she did mention that the person was also an artist. And while she splurged on the sculpture, she ended up buying a smaller piece from Nassih. Though it’s not clear if the heckler made good on his word to match the purchase, we do know that Nassih and SZA got the last laugh.

“he didn’t get a sale that day,” SZA said. “Being a hater gets expensive ain’t it?”

SZA has some new art of her own dropping soon. Last year, she was named as the artistic director of Vans. Later this month, she will drop her first VANSZA collection with the brand. The capsule consists of a line-up of shoes inspired by her artistic aesthetic.

In addition to shoes, fans have also been waiting on new music from SZA. Over the past few months, she’s been teasing snippets and studio pics from both her Instagram page and her finsta account. Last month, in an exchange with a fan, she hinted that new music may arrive as soon as this winter.

But while we wait, it’s evident that she’s bringing joy to fans in the form of acts of kindness.

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