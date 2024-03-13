SZA Removed Her Breast Implants After 'Painful' Experience: 'They Ended Up Hurting Me'

SZA fans know the singer is no stranger to cosmetic surgery. In fact, she's spoken openly about getting a BBL. But the singer recently revealed some complications that led to her removing a set of breast implants before they could do irreversible damage.

The SOS artist appeared on the second episode of SHE MD, where she chatted with hosts Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney about experiencing adverse effects after getting plastic surgery on her chest. Around the 15-minute mark of the video above, SZA says she sought "spiritual" advice before proceeding with the surgery, but admitted that she was supposed to consult Dr. Aliabadi before moving forward.

“I was supposed to see you before I got my breast surgery, but I didn’t,” SZA confessed. “I, like, snuck and got it anyway. I was not supposed to, with my risk of breast cancer…I have metal markers in my breasts for all these fibrosis, for these lumps or whatever, I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants."

Although Dr. Aliabadi and Haney complimented SZA's appearance, the artist shared that she ended up having the impants removed because of the pain they caused her.

"I put ’em in, they ended up hurting me," she said. "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I’m not supposed to have breast implants, and I ended up getting extra fibrosis, like, with tissue or whatever. And I didn’t feel good and it was painful, so I took ’em out and now they’re just my boobs."

In the episode, SZA shared that her family has a history of breast complications, including her mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer years ago, and her aunt who underwent a mastectomy. Because she has a 53% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer herself, SZA made the decision to remove her implants.

"God is good...I haven't even felt my boobs in so long, but they feel pretty normal to me, I don't feel any lumps," she continued.

Unlike her breast implants, SZA's BBL is here to stay. Besides referencing her BBL in songs, in 2023 SZA told Elle about her reason for undergoing the procedure.

“I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time,” she said. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure, I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more ass.’”