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GOT7's Jay B announces 'Tape: Roots' North American Tour: What You Need to Know

The GOT7 leader brings his solo world tour to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tacoma, New York, and more.

GOT7's Jay B.
Instagram/528hz.kr

Key Takeaways

  • Jay B is bringing his 2026 tape: roots U.S. solo tour to six cities — Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tacoma, New York, Dallas, and Chicago — from September 13–27 in support of his new mini album TR.EE.
  • General admission tickets go on sale August 8 at 9 A.M. PST, with VIP and pricing details still to be announced.
  • The tour extends Jay B's post-military solo run, tying into TR.EE's themes of roots, growth, and connection and following projects like SOMO: FUME, Be Yourself, Archive 1: Road Runner, and his 2024–2025 TAPE: RE LOAD world tour.

Jay B has announced that he'll be heading back to the United States for a new solo tour.

The singer, who serves as leader and main vocalist of K-pop group GOT7, has announced his 2026 tape: roots U.S. Tour, bringing six performances to fans across the country in support of his latest mini album, TR.EE.

Here’s what you need to know about his upcoming tour.

Jay B 2026 tape: roots U.S. Tour Dates and Cities

September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

September 16 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

September 18 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater

September 23 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

September 25 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

September 27 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

When Do Jay B 2026 tape: roots Tour Tickets Go on Sale?

General admission sales begin on August 8 at 9 A.M. PST (local time). Additional ticketing details, such as VIP packages, pricing tiers, and more were not mentioned in the original announcement.

Jay B’s TR.EE Album and How It Connects to the Tour

The tour follows the release of Jay B's third mini album, TR.EE, a project centered on relationships, personal growth, and human connection through the metaphor of a tree and its roots.

Jay B, who debuted with GOT7 in 2014, launched his solo career in 2021 with SOMO: FUME, followed by the Be Yourself EP in 2022, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 34 countries and regions.

After completing military service, he released his first full-length album, Archive 1: Road Runner in 2024. He also embarked on the TAPE: RE LOAD world tour across Asia, Europe, and South America between 2024 and 2025.

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