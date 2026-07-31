GOT7's Jay B announces 'Tape: Roots' North American Tour: What You Need to Know

The tour extends Jay B's post-military solo run, tying into TR.EE's themes of roots, growth, and connection and following projects like SOMO: FUME, Be Yourself, Archive 1: Road Runner, and his 2024–2025 TAPE: RE LOAD world tour.

General admission tickets go on sale August 8 at 9 A.M. PST, with VIP and pricing details still to be announced.

Jay B is bringing his 2026 tape: roots U.S. solo tour to six cities — Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tacoma, New York, Dallas, and Chicago — from September 13–27 in support of his new mini album TR.EE.

Jay B has announced that he'll be heading back to the United States for a new solo tour. The singer, who serves as leader and main vocalist of K-pop group GOT7, has announced his 2026 tape: roots U.S. Tour, bringing six performances to fans across the country in support of his latest mini album, TR.EE. Here’s what you need to know about his upcoming tour.

Jay B 2026 tape: roots U.S. Tour Dates and Cities

September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre September 16 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts September 18 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater September 23 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square September 25 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

September 27 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

When Do Jay B 2026 tape: roots Tour Tickets Go on Sale?

General admission sales begin on August 8 at 9 A.M. PST (local time). Additional ticketing details, such as VIP packages, pricing tiers, and more were not mentioned in the original announcement.

Jay B’s TR.EE Album and How It Connects to the Tour

The tour follows the release of Jay B's third mini album, TR.EE, a project centered on relationships, personal growth, and human connection through the metaphor of a tree and its roots.