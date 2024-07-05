When it comes to debut albums, artists have to show and prove. Rapper Saweetie knows this, and to perfect her craft, she's been studying one of hip-hop's GOATs.

In an interview with People to promote her partnership with The Boiling Crab and Postmates, the Bay Area native shared that she's been looking to JAY-Z's catalog to brush up her game.

"The other day, I was listening to a whole bunch of JAY-Z albums," Saweetie told the publication. "No, really. I remember when I would write my freestyle car raps, I would listen to a whole bunch of JAY-Z. My favorite album [of his] is probably 'The Blueprint.' What I loved about it is, beyond the bars, you were able to get to know the man from New York, who made it from the block to the businessman."

Also in the conversation, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist revealed that although she isn't new to music, she still gets "jitters" when releasing new singles. Saweetie's latest song, "NANi," dropped in May, following "Richtivities" and "Immortal Freestyle."