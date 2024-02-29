Saweetie Feels She 'Didn't Have Time to Develop' Between "Icy Grl" and "My Type:" 'I Was on the Market Almost Immediately'

Despite the notoriety, Saweetie expressed to Allure that she felt unconfident in her artistry, but that music executives gave her misogynistic and unhelpful advice on how to remain on top. "I was told I should twerk more on my Instagram,” Saweetie says. “I was told that my voice was very boring. I was told that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet."

She continued, "I'm going to twerk when I want to. That's not going to be my marketing. And if that's what you truly love to do, then empower yourself through that. But that's not innate to me. If I get caught at a party or if I'm turning up, okay, cool. But I'm not finna do that because you guys think I should. That's lazy marketing."

Saweetie admitted to struggling with the decision to refrain from taking the advice, but that it ultimately helped her from falling into the trap of virality. "Everything now just feels like, ‘Make it go viral, go viral, go viral,'" she said. "Okay, cool, go viral. But if your only intention is numbers, what about the art or the reason why we're here today?"

The artist seems to be on the rollout for her long-awaited debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, flaunting her glamorous life on the new single, "Richtivities."