Saweetie Defends Herself Against Claims She Started Stampede at Chicago Festival

Saweetie has been put on blast for causing a stampede at Vegandale Festival in Chicago.
On Sunday, the “Best Friend” rapper was in the middle of her set when she stopped mid-song after seeing a physical altercation in the crowd. “I know y’all not doing what I think y’all doing,” Saweetie said in a clip. “Is everybody safe?”
Her comments caused people to run, resulting in a stampede, as attendees raced for the exits. She’s been slammed for her reaction to the fight, with some saying she led the audience to believe someone had a gun.
Saweetie is now defending herself against those who say she caused the panic. On Sunday night, she tweeted, “Hope everyone got home safe tonight. that crowd looked crazy.”
An X user had an issue with her phrasing. “Talking about the crowd looked crazy lol it was a FESTIVAL!” the person wrote, per AllHipHop. “Straight [clown] don’t bring your ass back to Chicago, you’ve done enough…it was babies out there getting trampled on for NOTHING.”
Saweetie fired back: “well… the crowd did look crazy which is why i hope everyone got home safe,” she responded. “also, I could’ve went home after the fight broke out but i STAYED, waited & after 2 chains performed I went BACK ON STAGE to finish my set bc I CARE… u clearly don’t like me so why you stay for the rest of my set when the FESTIVAL was clearly over?
Later, on Monday afternoon, she responded to a clip of the stampede. “this was a serious matter but yall are too obsessed with creating this negative propaganda toward me.”
While some fans weren't kind to Saweetie following the stampede, others shouted out 2 Chainz for taking the stage immediately and seemingly distracting the crowd.