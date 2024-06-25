Saweetie Defends Herself Against Claims She Started Stampede at Chicago Festival

Saweetie has been put on blast for causing a stampede at Vegandale Festival in Chicago.

On Sunday, the “Best Friend” rapper was in the middle of her set when she stopped mid-song after seeing a physical altercation in the crowd. “I know y’all not doing what I think y’all doing,” Saweetie said in a clip. “Is everybody safe?”

Her comments caused people to run, resulting in a stampede, as attendees raced for the exits. She’s been slammed for her reaction to the fight, with some saying she led the audience to believe someone had a gun.

Saweetie is now defending herself against those who say she caused the panic. On Sunday night, she tweeted, “Hope everyone got home safe tonight. that crowd looked crazy.”