Saweetie Defends Herself Against Claims She Started Stampede at Chicago Festival

The incident happened on Sunday at Vegandale Festival in the Windy City.

Jun 25, 2024
Saweetie stands in front of a leafy backdrop, wearing a strapless, plunging dress with floral accessories in her hair
Presley Ann / Getty Images for The Abbey
Saweetie has been put on blast for causing a stampede at Vegandale Festival in Chicago.

On Sunday, the “Best Friend” rapper was in the middle of her set when she stopped mid-song after seeing a physical altercation in the crowd. “I know y’all not doing what I think y’all doing,” Saweetie said in a clip. “Is everybody safe?” 

Her comments caused people to run, resulting in a stampede, as attendees raced for the exits. She’s been slammed for her reaction to the fight, with some saying she led the audience to believe someone had a gun.

Saweetie is now defending herself against those who say she caused the panic. On Sunday night, she tweeted, “Hope everyone got home safe tonight. that crowd looked crazy.”

hope everyone got home safe tonight ☹️ that crowd looked crazy 🫶🏽💖❄️

— Mi$$ NANi (@Saweetie) June 24, 2024
An X user had an issue with her phrasing. “Talking about the crowd looked crazy lol it was a FESTIVAL!” the person wrote, per AllHipHop. “Straight [clown] don’t bring your ass back to Chicago, you’ve done enough…it was babies out there getting trampled on for NOTHING.” 

well… the crowd did look crazy which is why i hope everyone got home safe. also, I could’ve went home after the fight broke out but i STAYED, waited & after 2 chains performed I went BACK ON STAGE to finish my set bc I CARE… u clearly don’t like me so why you stay for the rest… https://t.co/d6EZqQb0QN

— Mi$$ NANi (@Saweetie) June 24, 2024
Saweetie fired back: “well… the crowd did look crazy which is why i hope everyone got home safe,” she responded. “also, I could’ve went home after the fight broke out but i STAYED, waited & after 2 chains performed I went BACK ON STAGE to finish my set bc I CARE… u clearly don’t like me so why you stay for the rest of my set when the FESTIVAL was clearly over?

Later, on Monday afternoon, she responded to a clip of the stampede. “this was a serious matter but yall are too obsessed with creating this negative propaganda toward me.”

this was a serious matter but yall are too obsessed with creating this negative propaganda toward me https://t.co/RzRRFhLbIk

— Mi$$ NANi (@Saweetie) June 24, 2024
While some fans weren't kind to Saweetie following the stampede, others shouted out 2 Chainz for taking the stage immediately and seemingly distracting the crowd.

There wasn’t any shooting at vegandale… there was a fight and people panicked because the fear that someone would pull gun out.

— Queen Krys 💋 (@_callmemalaika) June 24, 2024
This all Saweetie fault. Why would you say on the stage in Chicago “i know yall not doing what I think yall doing.” Mfs assumed shooting and it was a stampede

— Darkie Malarkey (@coldestwinters) June 24, 2024
@Saweetie don’t ever come back to Chicago babe. You caused us wayyyy to much harm than needed.

— zana🌹 (@misszharris_) June 24, 2024
2Chainz my new MVP because he came right out after that fight broke out & everyone ran at Vegandale expeditiously and got to it 😂 Vegandale…do better next year in Chicago starting 2.5 hours late for the concerts was crazy af in 80+ degree weather 🙁

— Jellz✨ (@JellzWorld) June 24, 2024
