Saweetie Aims for Summer Domination With Lady Gaga-Inspired New Single "NANi"

An oft-referenced, rightfully celebrated Lady Gaga interview from the Born This Way era serves as a key inspiration behind Saweetie’s just-released new single, "NANi."

In the track’s pre-chorus, the two-time Grammy nominee tucks in a playful nod to the hectic but rewarding schedule Gaga spoke of in her 2011 Fuse interview that’s become something of a mainstay over the years.

Like plane, Sprintеr, glam, to the club

Back door, section, shots, another club

Two shows, one night, what's that? A hundred-plus

Whole room full of bad bitches, it's a lot of us

The Gaga interview in question, a portion of which can be found below, saw the star of the upcoming Joker sequel pointing out the fittingly grueling work at the heart of her Born This Way predecessor The Fame, which featured breakout hits "Just Dance" and "Poker Face" and marked her full-length studio debut.

"I had to fight for a year, tooth and nail," Gaga said at the time. "Blood, sweat, and leather every night. No sleep, bus, club, 'nother club, 'nother club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear. Nobody believed in me."

The classic interview is also full of additional gems, including some should-be-more-widely-heeded insight into the healthiest, most artist-centered approach when it comes to engaging with your audience.

"I don’t create based on reaction," Gaga said at one point in the discussion with Touré. "My relationship with my fans is not reactionary. … We move like an amoeba across the pastures of culture."