Rihanna Takes Kids to Road Named After Her in Barbados: 'Trippy How Life Works'

Rihanna returned to her homeland of Barbados and brought her three children to introduce them to the neighborhood that raised her.
The singer posted photos to X on Tuesday (August 11) of her children with ASAP Rocky—RZA, 4, Riot Rose, 3, and 11-month-old Rocki Irish—on Rihanna Drive, the St. Michael parish road where she spent her childhood.
"One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I'm bringing my own kids back to 'Rihanna Drive,'" the nine-time Grammy winner wrote on X. "Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!"
The road was formerly known as Westbury New Road, where Rihanna was raised in a yellow-and-green house just outside Bridgetown. The Barbadian government officially renamed the location Rihanna Drive in November 2017, overseen by then-Prime Minister Freundel Stuart.
The visit to Rihanna Drive followed Rihanna’s attendance at this year's Crop Over festival with Rocky. She appeared at Grand Kadooment Day on August 3, the parade finale of the month-long occasion and wore a turquoise costume covered in gemstones, peacock feathers, and crystals, with an embellished headpiece crafted by Barbadian designer Lauren Austin. Rihanna last attended the annual event in 2024.
The recent family trip could be a break from the recording studio for Rihanna, who’s hard at work on her comeback album, according to Rocky, which the rapper shared on a recent episode of The Jason Lee Show. Rihanna’s last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and is available for purchase in LP and CD formats on Complex Shop.