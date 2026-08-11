Rihanna Takes Kids to Road Named After Her in Barbados: 'Trippy How Life Works'

Rihanna returned to her homeland of Barbados and brought her three children to introduce them to the neighborhood that raised her.

The singer posted photos to X on Tuesday (August 11) of her children with ASAP Rocky—RZA, 4, Riot Rose, 3, and 11-month-old Rocki Irish—on Rihanna Drive, the St. Michael parish road where she spent her childhood.

"One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I'm bringing my own kids back to 'Rihanna Drive,'" the nine-time Grammy winner wrote on X. "Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!"