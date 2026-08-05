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ASAP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Is in the Studio 'Cooking': 'I’mma Get in Trouble For This'

"Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe," Rocky said on 'The Jason Lee Show.'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Image via Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

ASAP Rocky casually let it slip that his longtime partner, Rihanna, is making music—possibly for her ninth album.

In the latest episode of BET’s The Jason Lee Show, the Don’t Be Dumb rapper confirmed around the one-hour, 32-minute mark of the video below that the nine-time Grammy winner is “in the studio right now.”

“Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe. Bro, she work. She cooking, bro. No funny shit,” said Rocky, who shares three children with Rihanna. “Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this.”

When Lee proposed that the couple release a joint double album, Rocky said he “would hate” if the idea was brought to life.

“That’s trash. Nobody want to hear us together, bro,” Rocky said. “I make subversive weird ass indie rap. Like I got a cult following, bro … The music that I make is for a niche demographic of people who actually get this.”

When Lee argued that a joint album would make sense, Rocky gave in.

“Look, I promise you we going to do an album just for you. And it's just it's never going to come out. You just can’t leak it,” the Harlem native replied.

In the 10 years since releasing her eighth album, Anti, Rihanna has occasionally teased that she’s been recording her upcoming LP.

On Wednesday (Aug. 50), she posted a clip of herself twerking on Rocky during Barbados’ Crop Over festival with a reference to being in the studio. Another clip from February showed the pop vocalist apparently recording well into the early morning.

In an Instagram post from January, Rihanna celebrated 10 years of Anti, which she listens to “top to bottom,” as shared in a 2025 Harper's Bazaar interview.

“I used to always have shame. I actually don’t like listening to my music, but Anti—I can listen to the album. It’s like it’s not me singing it, if I’m just listening to it,” she told the publication. “That’s the one album that I can have an out-of-body experience where it’s not like … You know when you hear your voice in a voicemail, and it’s like, ‘Ugh.'"

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