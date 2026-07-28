Bed-Stuy Honors Ol' Dirty Bastard With Official ODB Jones Way Street Co-Naming

Ol' Dirty Bastard's legacy is now permanently etched into the neighborhood that helped shape him.

Friends, family, and fans gathered in Brooklyn on Sunday (July 26) as a stretch of Putnam Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant was officially co-named ODB Jones Way in honor of the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper, born Russell Tyrone Jones.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of supporters, who cheered as members of ODB's family pulled a cord to unveil the new green street sign. Following the reveal, relatives were presented with a ceremonial version of the sign while ODB's 1995 anthem "Brooklyn Zoo" played through speakers.

Among those in attendance was ODB's older brother, Ramsey Jones, who reflected on the significance of the moment.

"I am very honored to be here because my grandmother's house is on this block on Putnam Avenue, right next to where the mural is," Jones said during the ceremony.