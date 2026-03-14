R. Kelly No Longer in Solitary Confinement Following Internal Review

R. Kelly has been removed from solitary confinement following a prison review of his behavior.

The disgraced R&B singer-songwriter was placed into confinement for two weeks at his North Carolina facility last month following a search of his cell, where a notebook was found with a retired warden’s phone number. Although Kelly’s attorney claimed the official was a “mentor” of the three-time Grammy winner, he was taken into isolation and an internal review about him procuring the number was launched.

Kelly’s lawyer, Beau Brindley, told Los Angeles Magazine that “no impropriety whatsoever was found with respect to his possession of the telephone number of a former prison official.”