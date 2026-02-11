No, R. Kelly Has Not Escaped From Prison

No, R. Kelly—for the trillionth time—has not escaped from prison.

Over the past day or so, you may have noticed an uptick in X posts claiming that the “I Believe I Can Fly” artist has managed a prison break. To be clear, he has not.

Per online inmate listings, Kelly remains incarcerated at a federal prison facility in North Carolina following multiple convictions, production of child pornography among them. As of this writing, a release date is listed of Dec. 21, 2045.

While it wasn’t clear where the latest fake prison escape claim originated, a likely source is Daily Noud, a parody account on X. Despite the parody label of the account, and no doubt due to a detrimental dearth of critical thinking that has come to define the 2020s, the claim has been repeated multiple times on social media.