Teddy Riley Walks Back Previous Comments About Working With R. Kelly

Two days after he suggested he’d make music with R. Kelly, Teddy Riley has changed his tune after the resulting backlash. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times posted on Feb. 18, Riley defended R. Kelly and said that he deserved a “second chance.” “He’s asking for forgiveness. He has repented. What does that mean to everybody?” said Riley. The producer then suggested that he would consider making music with Kelly. He also said he was “bringing in investors” to help release some of the music the singer has claimed to have recorded while locked up.

After fans were upset, Riley walked back his comments on Instagram with an official statement. “I want to address the Los Angeles Times interview directly,” Riley said. “As a producer, I’ve always been excited about the possibilities of music and creative collaboration. That excitement has defined my career. But I also understand that words carry weight, and I never want my passion for music to overshadow the very real pain that many people have experienced.” “If my comments caused hurt, I sincerely apologize,” Riley continued. “That was never my intention. I take seriously the impact that abuse and misconduct have had on survivors and their families. Their experiences matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged with care and respect.” After confirming that he wouldn’t work with Kelly, Riley concluded with, “loving music and recognizing its cultural impact does not mean condoning harmful behavior.” Riley’s comments and subsequent flip-flop about Kelly come after he posted a snippet of the incarcerated singer performing Chris Brown’s “It Depends” over what sounds like a phone call.

“Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo,” Riley wrote in the caption.