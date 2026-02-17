R. Kelly's Lawyer Says Singer Is Being Investigated Over Possession of Ex-Prison Official's Number

R. Kelly’s lawyer says his client is “in isolation” in a North Carolina facility’s special housing units division amid an investigation into his possession of a retired prison official’s phone number.
As first reported by TMZ, who cited attorney Beau Brindley in their coverage, Kelly—who, it should be noted, absolutely did not manage a prison escape despite the recent resurfacing of repeatedly debunked viral claims purporting otherwise—was discovered to be in possession of the phone number after a search of his cell. That search, per the report, was carried out after another inmate in Kelly’s quarters was caught with a cell phone.
Brindley said a notebook belonging to Kelly was found during the search, inside which was the retired official’s number.
The attorney later gave more detailed comments to People, saying Kelly is “in isolation” as the investigation continues.
“[Kelly’s] only reason for having the phone number or contact with that prison official is because he was involved in a mentor program at the jail," Brindley told the publication. "And so he's involved in a mentor program, and because of that, he has a relationship with the prison official. That official retired and left the phone number for Mr. Kelly, and then, as a result of that, now Mr. Kelly's locked up in special housing, for what they call an investigation."
The since-retired official in question, Brindley clarified, “had been a warden at one time.”
When reached for comment by Complex on Tuesday (Feb. 17), a Bureau of Prisons (BOP) rep declined to discuss specifics when asked about Kelly’s current situation.
“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement or internal security procedures for any inmate or group of inmates,” the rep told Complex.
More generally, the BOP rep also pointed to the prohibition of any staff member “providing preferential treatment to any inmate,” adding that those who engage in such violations “may be subject to disciplinary actions, including removal from federal service and criminal prosecution.”
Complex has also reached out to Kelly’s lawyer for additional comment. This story may be updated.
Kelly is an inmate at North Carolina’s FCI Butner Medium I, a medium-security federal correctional institution. As of this writing, the singer, whose past convictions include production of child pornography, has a listed release date of Dec. 21, 2045.