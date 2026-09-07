Pierre ‘P’ Thomas Suggests He’s Recovering in First Post Since Heart Attack

On Sunday (September 6), the Quality Control co-founder posted a black-and-white mirror selfie, wearing a hoodie and holding his phone up to show a peek at his health progress. He accompanied the image with a praying hands emoji, a purple heart emoji, and a praising hands emoji, without a written text.

Pierre "P" Thomas resurfaced on social media this weekend to postin to his Instagram Story for the first time since a heart attack sent him to the ICU last month.

The music executive was hospitalized on August 21 after suffering a heart attack in Las Vegas. On the same day, Quality Control Music released a brief statement confirming he had survived. "Pierre 'P' Thomas is alive and currently receiving medical care," the label said.

False reports claiming Thomas had died circulated on social media in the days that followed. Quality Control and P's mother both moved to publicly deny them. His mother also shared a video addressing the situation directly. "My son is not dead... He's healing. He's recovering... He's raising up like Lazarus," she said.

Per TMZ, a source confirmed on August 24 that P remained at the Las Vegas hospital but that his condition was continuing to improve. Since the update, it has not been revealed if Thomas has been released from the hospital.

Along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Quality Control Music was founded in 2013 and housed a roster full of prominent acts to come out of the 2010s, including Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and Rich the Kid.