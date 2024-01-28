Nicki Minaj Claims Megan Thee Stallion Told Her Team Not to Approve Beat for "Big Foot" Track: 'She Don't Want That Song Out'

According to Nicki, her team is waiting on producer Lil Juju "to clear that beat that I've had for 6 years." Minaj continued by suggesting that Megan tried to stop the track from coming out despite the fact she hasn't "even heard the song."

"It's been [ready] for 2 days," she tweeted. "Just was tryna be cool & let her get lil streams. Wasn't gon say anything. But remember how everyone kept my name in their mouth and how I said the next person mention my family gon regret it. Btw, they haven't even heard the song. Who said it's even a 'diss?'"

Later in the same post, Nicki claimed she didn't even charge Megan for her guest verse on the latter's 2019 single "Hot Girl Summer."