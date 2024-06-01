Nicki Minaj's Second Amsterdam Concert Cancelled Following Arrest for Marijuana Posession

Amsterdam Barbz are even more disappointed now that two Nicki Minaj concerts have been cancelled in their city.

According to Deadline, the second Amsterdam show on Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour was cancelled on Friday night (May 31), one week after the rapper was detained for allegedly having marijuana in her luggage.

The show's cancellation was announced on the website for Dutch promoter Mojo, where the message translates to "Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale."

Minaj captured footage of the arrest on Instagram Live, also taking to X where she expressed her frustration towards the Dutch police and sadness over disappointing her fanbase in the Netherlands.

"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane," Minaj wrote in a since-deleted post on X around the time of her brief detention. "Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."

As the Queens native was arrested at Schipol Airport and fined 350 Euros ($380), Minaj also called the treatment "disgusting" and racially motivated because she was a "confident other race," which legal authorities denied.

"It's annoying if she experienced it that way," a spokesperson for the Dutch police told the BBC, dismissing Minaj's claims about her treatment. "We arrested her when we found dozens of joints in her luggage. The lady was released four hours after arrest in consultation with the public prosecutor, and after paying a fine."