Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire Tour DJ If He Ever Signs a Fan’s Breasts Again

Nicki Minaj isn’t happy with DJ Boof’s behavior while on her tour.

On Sunday, Minaj responded to a photo her tour DJ posted, which showed him signing a woman’s breasts on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

"I'm really famous,” he wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “They asked me to sign their boobs."

Someone posted the image to X and Minaj responded, writing, "I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df.”