Metro Boomin, DJ Premier, A-Trak, and More Mourn the Passing of 'The Fader' Co-Founder Rob Stone Who Died at Age 55

Stone passed away from a private battle with cancer.

Jun 25, 2024
Metro Boomin, DJ Khaled, and DJ Premier at a music event. Metro Boomin wears a "Kith vs War" t-shirt, DJ Khaled in a navy jacket, DJ Premier in a gray jacket and cap
(Photos by Prince Williams / WireImage, Sergi Alexander / Getty Images, Johnny Nunez / WireImage)
Artists and creatives alike have gathered online to mourn the unexpected passing of Rob Stone, co-founder of music publication The Fader and marketing firm Cornerstone Agency.

Memorializing Stone, who died at 55 years old on Monday (June 24) after a private cancer battle, was his longtime business partner Jon Cohen.

"I will love you forever Rob Stone. Our partnership was incredible. The things we accomplished together we could have never dreamed of doing when we were 15," Cohen wrote. "Yes we did want to kill each other at times but the love and respect we had in building our company for 28 years was special. But way bigger than our success was our friendship. There is no one I loved having at my side more than you."

Both Stone and Cohen launched The Fader in 1999, with hundreds of music acts gracing the cover throughout the years, including Drake, Billie Eilish, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, James Blake and more. Funkmaster Flex was the first DJ on the cover, which you can hear how it was made here.

The Fader developed into additional side projects like Fader Films and Fader Fort held at the annual music festival SXSW. The publication was introduced as a companion project to Stone developing a music marketing agency with Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind in 1996.

Some who can credit their visibility to The Fader are Metro Boomin and Chuck Inglish of Chicago rap duo The Cool Kids, both of whom mourned Stone's passing on social media, along with DJ Premier, author Dan Charnas, and others.

"RIP Rob Stone," Metro wrote in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 25). "Forever grateful for my first cover story with the legendary FADER."

Metro Boomin on the cover of FADER magazine. Text below reads: &quot;RIP Rob Stone. Forever grateful for my first cover story with the legendary FADER.&quot;
R.I.P. ROB STONE of @thefader and Cornerstone and former promotions for @gangstarr since 1990 - 1992.
Gonna miss you brother! pic.twitter.com/cHjpydUe1C

— DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) June 25, 2024
Read more in memoriams of Stone below.

RIP Rob Stone. Both the Fader and Cornerstone were so dope, tasteful, innovative. Rob was the definition of solid. What a huge loss…

— Medieval Knievel (@atrak) June 25, 2024
Rob Stone really had a beautiful run.
Amazing guy. Always smiling.

Put me in a great position.

travel safely boss. 🙏🏾🕊️

— CHUCK INGLISH said it. (@Chuckisdope) June 25, 2024
R.I.P. to the great Rob Stone. Innovator, brilliant marketing mind and a dude who helped change the music publishing game. Above all, just a really, really solid dude.

55 is too damn young, man. 🖕🏽cancer. pic.twitter.com/WlAgjVYAnJ

— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) June 25, 2024
RIP Rob Stone, co-founder of The Fader and of Cornerstone agency

I took this photo backstage of Fader Fort during SXSW in 2017. You will be missed 🙏🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/HreDsU1YVH

— MELKNEE.ETH/LENS (Melanie) (@Melknee) June 25, 2024
Rest in Peace Rob Stone and thank you for putting me in position when you did.

— Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) June 25, 2024
Rob Stone, the co-founder of music and culture magazine ‘The Fader’ and founder of Cornerstone agency, has died of cancer. He was 55. pic.twitter.com/Xfw5i6X6Lq

— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) June 25, 2024
My smile here is real, because Rob Stone was a real one.

I met him not during my days in the business, but during my attempts to tell the history of it... /1 pic.twitter.com/Vwr1a4RJTH

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
There were several figures in The Big Payback who appeared at just the right time and connected certain circuits that made this great cultural machine go. I found quickly that Rob was one of them... /2

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
I was so grateful to be able to tell his personal and professional story as an integral part of our greater hip-hop narrative. Among the many things that Rob accomplished include: /3

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
* Establishing himself as one of the few young pop radio promoters who not only knew hip-hop but could establish trust with pop program directors. /4

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
* Introducing the new program director of Hot 97 to the CEO of a new label called Bad Boy, thus creating a relationship that would cement the fate of both businesses and the culture. /5

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
* Guiding The Notorious BIG to pop radio success.
* Establishing, along with Steve Rifkind, the template for “street promotion” that corporate America uses freely to this day
* Establishing the most important taste making multiracial-multicultural publication of the 2000s /6

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
* Launching the careers of countless young artists and executives. But behind all this, I found, was love: Love for the music and the people who made it. He really cared. /7

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
To know Rob was to know, even as an adult, how much he missed his father, who died at a young age; and thus I cannot imagine the pain he felt at the prospect of leaving his own children in a similarly premature way. /8

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
Rob , they’ll remember. And so will we. Your work is forever part of history, and knowing you was a privilege. /END

— Dan Charnas (@dancharnas) June 25, 2024
#RIP Rob Stone 🕯️

from ruffly 2004-2009 I was a contributing editor at @thefader + Rob was my boss. Actually the Big Boss--my bosses' boss's boss.

Which is why my direct interactions w/ him were relatively few.

Still I clearly remember mtg @JonathanMannion in his office... https://t.co/3srvvXno51

— Don Dada Daycare (@eddiestats) June 25, 2024
...I think it was to discuss a #JahCure story + convince him it was important. It was def a nervous privilege like being called into the principal's office

yet whenever I ran into him at DJ gigs he always remembered me + was very gracious. Most of all what I can attest about Rob

— Don Dada Daycare (@eddiestats) June 25, 2024
...from my time at FADER is the way his name opened doors in the industry. Many times we reached the point of being stuck on a story, getting the runaround from artists who didn't know why they needed to be in this hipster ass mag...until it reached them that the ask was from Rob

— Don Dada Daycare (@eddiestats) June 25, 2024
...then platinum studio sessions would be rearranged + time would be made. we didn't have to use this cheat code often--it def challenged us to get the story w/o invoking Rob's name. but I can say from personal interactions that it rang bells, not from perceived 'clout'...

— Don Dada Daycare (@eddiestats) June 25, 2024
...but from an immense personal respect and loyalty that he earned the old-fashioned way from some of the biggest names in the biz

...may his name continue to ring bells + open doors 🔔🚪

— Don Dada Daycare (@eddiestats) June 25, 2024
