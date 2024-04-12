Rap Fans Want Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole to Weaponize Their Wild 'GQ' Photoshoots Against Each Other

Joe Budden shared on his podcast this week that "people that can rap" have informed him both Kendrick and Drake have already gone into the studio to record "nuclear" diss tracks.

"I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out," Budden said. "And what I'm hearing about both sides is that it's nuclear. It's up-up. I'm hearing this from people that can rap. So I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."

Could we be in for another Kendrick verse on Future and Metro Boomin's imminent sequel album We Still Don't Trust You? Is Drake hinting at an impending response track with images referencing Vybz Kartel on Instagram? Check out this piece from Complex's Jordan Rose for a thorough breakdown of the connections there.

One big question regarding Drake is: what dirt does he have on Kendrick? Maybe the Toronto hitmaker can lean on some of Kung-Fu Kenny's GQ looks as ammunition, because these shoots are already backfiring on everyone—and we mean everyone.