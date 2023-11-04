Meek Mill Recalls Jay-Z Asking Him Why He Posted Video of Himself Slipping and Falling on Ice

Jay-Z later gave Meek his opinion after the "Lyrical Eazy" rapper shared the video on social media.

"So I posted it [and] Jay-Z hit me like, 'Why you post that? That wasn't right.' I said, 'Man, that's the type of shit I be on. He hit me back like a month later [and] was like, "I see why you posted that shit; that shit made you look human as hell."

After the video went viral, Meek played it off on Twitter, turning the embarrassing moment into a lesson. "Leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey [sic] ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp!" he tweeted at the time.

While the public might not be getting any viral gags from Hov in the future, Ross and Meek's GOAT Talk chat was nonstop comedy, from Ross repeating the word "jawn" to Meek offering advice to Will Smith about his value.