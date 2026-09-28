Music

Max B's Wife Posts Instagram Story of Him Sucking Her Toes: 'Lover Boy'

Max B and his wife Allison recorded the intimate moment while lying in a hammock together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Max B attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Max B can’t get enough of his wife toes, as seen in a new Instagram Story.

On Monday (Sept. 28), Max B’s wife, Allison, started the week off with a bang by posting an intimate video of the Harlem rapper happily licking and sucking her toes. The couple appeared to be lying in a hammock while recording the video.

Next Valentine’s Day, Max B and Allison will celebrate their first marriage anniversary after tying the knot while the rapper was still incarcerated. During a 2025 interview on Cam’ron’s Talk With Flee, Allison explained that she felt “compelled to write him” while Max B served nearly two decades in prison a decade prior. Max was incarcerated for aggravated manslaughter stemming from a 2006 robbery at a New Jersey hotel.

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