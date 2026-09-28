Max B's Wife Posts Instagram Story of Him Sucking Her Toes: 'Lover Boy'

Max B can’t get enough of his wife toes, as seen in a new Instagram Story.
On Monday (Sept. 28), Max B’s wife, Allison, started the week off with a bang by posting an intimate video of the Harlem rapper happily licking and sucking her toes. The couple appeared to be lying in a hammock while recording the video.
Next Valentine’s Day, Max B and Allison will celebrate their first marriage anniversary after tying the knot while the rapper was still incarcerated. During a 2025 interview on Cam’ron’s Talk With Flee, Allison explained that she felt “compelled to write him” while Max B served nearly two decades in prison a decade prior. Max was incarcerated for aggravated manslaughter stemming from a 2006 robbery at a New Jersey hotel.