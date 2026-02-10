Music

Marc Anthony Addresses Brooklyn Beckham Family Fallout

Anthony was the singer for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding when the alleged "uncomfortable" moment with his mother Victoria occurred.

Split image of Marc Anthony and Brooklyn Beckham.
MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Marc Anthony has shared his thoughts about the Beckham family turmoil that reached new heights after Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents last month of trying to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz before they got married.

In a series of Instagram posts, Brooklyn delivered his side of the story amid speculation regarding a rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Among the numerous claims, their eldest son alleges Victoria “hijacked” his planned first dance with Nicola after Anthony called them to the stage.

Brooklyn claimed his mother danced “very inappropriately" with him, adding, “I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony declined to speak about the situation involving the Beckhams, calling them a “wonderful, wonderful family.”

“I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family,” he said. “They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family.”

The singer then appeared to give a subtle response by alluding to lies being told, but it’s unclear what or who he’s addressing.

“But I have nothing to say about what happened there,” he said. “It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth.”

In a recent interview with This Morning, DJ Fat Tony discussed what he thought made the dance between Brooklyn and Victoria so “awkward.”

“Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, and he then called Brooklyn on to stage,” he said. “Brooklyn went onto the stage, and everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Marc Anthony asked ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage, and he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’”

DJ Fat Tony alleges Brooklyn was left “devastated” when his mother came to the stage because he assumed the first dance would be with Peltz, who allegedly left the room “crying her eyes out.”

“Brooklyn's stuck there on stage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips,’ and it's Latin, it was a Latin thing,” Tony said. “The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. WINDSOR, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 4: Sir David Beckham poses with his wife Lady Victoria after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025 in Windsor, England.
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