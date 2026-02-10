Marc Anthony Addresses Brooklyn Beckham Family Fallout

The singer then appeared to give a subtle response by alluding to lies being told, but it’s unclear what or who he’s addressing. “But I have nothing to say about what happened there,” he said. “It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth.” In a recent interview with This Morning, DJ Fat Tony discussed what he thought made the dance between Brooklyn and Victoria so “awkward.” “Basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, and he then called Brooklyn on to stage,” he said. “Brooklyn went onto the stage, and everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Marc Anthony asked ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage, and he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’” DJ Fat Tony alleges Brooklyn was left “devastated” when his mother came to the stage because he assumed the first dance would be with Peltz, who allegedly left the room “crying her eyes out.”

“Brooklyn's stuck there on stage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips,’ and it's Latin, it was a Latin thing,” Tony said. “The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”