Jennifer Lopez Says She Was About to ‘Give Up on It All’ After Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is revisiting one of the most difficult chapters of her personal life—and the moment she says nearly pushed her to walk away from everything.

“It was actually a really tough time,” Lopez said onstage. “I was really about to give up on it all. I mean, I was a single mom with two 3-year-old twins.”

Lopez and Anthony married in 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. The pair separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014, ending a relationship that had been both personal and professional. Their split marked Lopez’s third divorce at the time.

During the residency performance, Lopez told fans that advice from late self-help author Louise Hay helped her reframe that difficult period. According to Lopez, Hay asked her to think about her background as a dancer.

“She said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’” Lopez recalled. “When you’re learning a dance and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?”

Lopez said she told Hay that dancers simply keep practicing until the routine is right. Hay responded with a message Lopez says she has carried ever since: “That’s right, Jennifer. Always keep dancing.”