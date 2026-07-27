Maino Says He Wants a Female Assistant to Keep Condoms for Him: ‘I Don’t Require Much’

Maino has one job for a female assistant: keep a box of condoms on hand. The rapper and co-host of Let’s Rap About It discussed his short list of job requirements for a female assistant on the July 24 episode of the podcast, along with Fabolous, Dave East and Jim Jones. “I’m female-based,” Maino said around the 41-minute mark of the video below. “I don't require much. Just keep condoms.”

This prompted Fabolous to ask if the group ever had a female assistant that had a boyfriend who “started acting a little weird,” to which East replied that he once had a similar situation with a female photographer. “And in my situation, I’d bump into the n***a and the n***a be mad cool,” East continued. “But I knew the vibes.” Maino interjected, recalling that he was sexually involved with a former female assistant of Fabolous. “At a certain point she started assisting everybody,” Fab said. “Yeah, she was assisting n***as out here,” Maino said. “She let everybody know. She like, ‘Yo, listen. I'm Fab's assistant.’ I was like, ‘Cool, but can you do any side assistance?’ Maino added that the woman was a freelancer “outside of the job” before giving her a shoutout.