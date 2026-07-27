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Maino Says He Wants a Female Assistant to Keep Condoms for Him: ‘I Don’t Require Much’

The rapper also suggested that he was involved with Fabolous’ former assistant.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Maino attends BET Experience 2026 Celebrity Basketball Game at USC Galen Center on June 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Maino has one job for a female assistant: keep a box of condoms on hand.

The rapper and co-host of Let’s Rap About It discussed his short list of job requirements for a female assistant on the July 24 episode of the podcast, along with Fabolous, Dave East and Jim Jones.

“I’m female-based,” Maino said around the 41-minute mark of the video below. “I don't require much. Just keep condoms.”

This prompted Fabolous to ask if the group ever had a female assistant that had a boyfriend who “started acting a little weird,” to which East replied that he once had a similar situation with a female photographer.

“And in my situation, I’d bump into the n***a and the n***a be mad cool,” East continued. “But I knew the vibes.”

Maino interjected, recalling that he was sexually involved with a former female assistant of Fabolous. “At a certain point she started assisting everybody,” Fab said.

“Yeah, she was assisting n***as out here,” Maino said. “She let everybody know. She like, ‘Yo, listen. I'm Fab's assistant.’ I was like, ‘Cool, but can you do any side assistance?’

Maino added that the woman was a freelancer “outside of the job” before giving her a shoutout.

“She ended up not assisting anybody after a while,” Fab joked.

The topic was one of numerous discussions about women that the podcasters have had on the show, with a previous conversation being about “hoes” having the ability to change.

"I think it is a double standard though," Fab said in a previous episode. "if you said a man sleeps around, it could be because he having motion. He having his way. He doing it. But if you say a woman sleeps around, it's a different standard to me."

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