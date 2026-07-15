Lil Wayne Lawsuit Reveals Ex-Assistant Had to Roll Blunts, Love Dogs, and Have Good Hygiene

New court filings tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing legal battle with a former employee are offering a rare look at what it took to work as the rapper's personal assistant.

According to documents filed in connection with former assistant Andrew Williams' lawsuit against Wayne and obtained by TMZ, the position extended far beyond running errands. The job allegedly required someone who could keep up with the rapper's around-the-clock lifestyle, maintain strict confidentiality, prepare his preferred smoking supplies, and even meet specific personal standards.

The filing was introduced as part of Williams' lawsuit, in which he accuses Wayne of assaulting him aboard a private jet in 2022. Wayne has denied the allegations, maintaining that he acted in self-defense.

According to the documents, the assistant was expected to remain on call 24 hours a day and always be reachable by phone. Responsibilities included waking Wayne up on schedule, coordinating travel, packing luggage, making small purchases, keeping him informed about expenses, and ensuring his daily routine ran smoothly. The role also required the assistant to travel with the rapper and be prepared for last-minute requests.

Among the more unusual duties outlined in the filing was managing Wayne's smoking routine. The assistant was expected to have pre-rolled blunts ready whenever needed and make sure the rapper never ran out of his preferred wraps by restocking supplies before they were depleted.