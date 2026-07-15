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Lil Wayne Lawsuit Reveals Ex-Assistant Had to Roll Blunts, Love Dogs, and Have Good Hygiene

New court documents tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing assault lawsuit reveal the surprisingly detailed expectations for his former personal assistant.

Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, with "Tha Carter" sign in the background.
(Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

New court filings tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing legal battle with a former employee are offering a rare look at what it took to work as the rapper's personal assistant.

According to documents filed in connection with former assistant Andrew Williams' lawsuit against Wayne and obtained by TMZ, the position extended far beyond running errands. The job allegedly required someone who could keep up with the rapper's around-the-clock lifestyle, maintain strict confidentiality, prepare his preferred smoking supplies, and even meet specific personal standards.

The filing was introduced as part of Williams' lawsuit, in which he accuses Wayne of assaulting him aboard a private jet in 2022. Wayne has denied the allegations, maintaining that he acted in self-defense.

According to the documents, the assistant was expected to remain on call 24 hours a day and always be reachable by phone. Responsibilities included waking Wayne up on schedule, coordinating travel, packing luggage, making small purchases, keeping him informed about expenses, and ensuring his daily routine ran smoothly. The role also required the assistant to travel with the rapper and be prepared for last-minute requests.

Among the more unusual duties outlined in the filing was managing Wayne's smoking routine. The assistant was expected to have pre-rolled blunts ready whenever needed and make sure the rapper never ran out of his preferred wraps by restocking supplies before they were depleted.

The documents also list several personal qualities Wayne's team expected from anyone in the role. Candidates reportedly needed to be comfortable around both children and dogs, maintain "pleasant personal hygiene," possess a positive attitude, and remain self-motivated. They were also expected to handle a fast-paced, high-pressure environment without becoming personally involved in Wayne's lifestyle while being physically capable of carrying bags and other travel items.

Privacy was another major requirement. According to the filing, assistants were expected to sign a non-disclosure agreement, keep all personal matters confidential, and remain discreet while working closely with the rapper.

The job description surfaced as evidence in Williams' lawsuit, in which he claims Wayne assaulted him aboard a private jet after he attempted to intervene during an argument between the rapper and the aircraft's pilot.

Wayne has denied the allegations and argues that any actions he took were in self-defense. The case remains ongoing.

The Williams case is not the only legal matter Wayne has recently resolved. A separate assault lawsuit brought by former bodyguard Christian Carlos, stemming from a December 2021 incident, was dismissed in June 2026, with Carlos and his attorney ordered to pay more than $29,225 in sanctions for repeatedly failing to meet discovery requirements.

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