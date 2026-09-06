KRS-One Plans to Create ‘Little Hip Hop’ Section in Newark and Other Cities Around the World

KRS-One wants hip-hop to be honored in a historical area on the East Coast.

In a recent roundtable that included fellow rapper Fat Joe, the “Sound of da Police” artist informed the group that he seeks to develop a “Little Hip-Hop” section in underserved cities globally. KRS seeks for the area to be similar to cultural neighborhoods like Little Italy or Chinatown, both used to describe areas that are heavily populated with predominately Italian or Chinese people and businesses dedicated to their heritage.

"Just like you have Chinatown, or Little Italy, or Little Armenian, Brooklyn, they got a Little Caribbean and Flatbush, why can't we have a Little Hip-Hop in every city in the world?" KRS said. "A Little Hip-Hop, just like you got a Little Chinatown, give us a little section, the most deprived section of your town, give it to Hip-Hop."