GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Kirk Franklin Names His ‘Gospel Mt. Rushmore,’ Reveals Michael Jackson Influence

From Andraé Crouch to Walter Hawkins, Kirk Franklin breaks down the gospel legends on his Mt. Rushmore — and why the King of Pop still looms large in his studio.

Kirk Franklin Reveals Michael Jackson's 'Massive' Influence as He Shares His Gospel Mt. Rushmore
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images | Photo by Frank Leonhardt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kirk Franklin says his personal Gospel Mt. Rushmore is Andraé Crouch, Thomas Whitfield, John P. Kee, and Walter Hawkins, honoring foundational voices who shaped the genre across different eras.
  • He calls Michael Jackson a massive creative influence, revealing that his studio is essentially a tribute to Jackson and co-signing a DJ-made remix of “You Are the Only One,” built on a Michael-inspired beat, as “fire.”
  • The piece connects Franklin’s boundary-pushing gospel—blending choirs, hip-hop, R&B, and pop with collaborators from Mary J. Blige to Kanye West—to Jackson’s own gospel-tinged catalog and his work with Andraé Crouch on songs like “Keep the Faith,” “Will You Be There,” and “Earth Song.”

Kirk Franklin has spent more than three decades pushing gospel beyond traditional boundaries, but the artists on his personal Mount Rushmore reach back to the genre’s foundational voices.

During a red-carpet interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Franklin named Andraé Crouch, Thomas Whitfield, John P. Kee, and Walter Hawkins as the four gospel greats who belong on his monument. He also revealed that another musical giant—Michael Jackson—still surrounds him every time he enters his studio.

Franklin didn’t hesitate when Robinson asked what Jackson meant to him creatively. “Everything in my studio is Michael Jackson,” he said. “My whole studio upstairs, it’s just a tribute to Michael.”

That connection makes sense for an artist who has repeatedly expanded the commercial possibilities of gospel without abandoning its spiritual center. Since breaking through with Kirk Franklin and the Family in the 1990s, Franklin has brought church choirs, hip-hop production, R&B hooks, and pop-sized arrangements into the same room.

Songs including “Stomp,” “Revolution,” and “Imagine Me” helped make gospel records part of a broader cultural conversation, while his collaborations have ranged from Mary J. Blige and Bono to Kanye West and Lil Baby.

Robinson also asked Franklin about a remix of “You Are the Only One” that incorporated a Michael Jackson-inspired beat. Franklin clarified that the production came from a DJ rather than from him, but he had no complaints about the result. “That was a DJ that did it,” Franklin said. “It was fire though!”

Jackson’s own catalog frequently drew from gospel’s scale and emotional force. “Keep the Faith” and “Will You Be There,” both from his 1991 album Dangerous, leaned heavily into choir-driven arrangements, while songs such as “Earth Song” used communal vocals to turn pop spectacle into something closer to a mass plea.

Crouch—one of Franklin’s four Gospel Mt. Rushmore selections—worked with Jackson on multiple recordings, including “Keep the Faith,” “Will You Be There,” “Earth Song,” and “Man in the Mirror.”

Franklin’s list also maps several different eras of gospel power: Crouch helped modernize the genre’s reach, Hawkins brought church-rooted sophistication to crossover audiences, Whitfield became known for his intricate musicianship, and Kee built a muscular choir sound that resonated far beyond Sunday service.

Related Stories

Kirk Franklin Concert Canceled in Wake of Fight Has Not Been Rescheduled
Pop Culture

Kirk Franklin's Philadelphia Concert Canceled, 'Repent' Confrontation Goes Viral

Inside the stormy night, the viral ‘repent’ clash, and why disappointed Philly fans still won’t see Kirk Franklin take the stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Kirk Franklin's Son, Kerrion, Accuses His Father of Horrific Domestic Abuse
Music

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Father of Horrific Domestic Abuse

Kirk Franklin's oldest son, Kerrion, has accused his father of severely abusing him when he was a child.

Bernadette Giacomazzo331 days ago
Michael Jackson's Catalog Added Over $3B to Sony Music's Coffers This Year Alone
Music

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Helps Power Sony Music’s $3.5 Billion Quarter

As the billion-dollar Michael biopic fueled a chart resurgence, Thriller and Bad ranked among Sony Music’s biggest sellers of the quarter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCardi B Accuses BIA’s Friend of Sleeping With Offset
4
MusicThe Best K-Pop Albums Of 2026 (So Far)
5
StyleSlawn Announces 12-Watch Rolex Multiverse With Gunna, Lil Yachty and More
6
Pop CultureFriend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App