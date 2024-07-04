Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still confusing fans as to whether or not they're calling it quits on their marriage.

According to TMZ, Lopez wasn't just seen in her wedding ring in a JLo Beauty promotional video, but while shopping for flowers in New York City ahead of the 4th of July. Although Affleck, who she's been married to for two years, wasn't with her for either occasion, the wedding ring perhaps signaled that the couple have reconciled.

The move follows months of separation rumors, with Lopez and Affleck being seen in public individually, along with reports that Affleck moved into a new home. As TMZ previously reported, the couple are looking to sell their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.

In May, Affleck concealed his wedding ring altogether with a blue sweatshirt while picking up his 12-year-old son, Samuel, from school. In the same week, the moment was followed by Lopez shutting down a reporter in Mexico who asked her to comment on divorce speculation amid the Atlas promotional tour. "You know better than that," Lopez responded.