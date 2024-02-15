Jennifer Lopez on Why Ben Affleck Isn’t in Her ‘This Is Me...Now’ Film, Plus Exclusive Clip

"The whole idea was—People know the story of me and Ben, I don't want to tell that story," Lopez tells Complex about the project. "So what can we do with this music that really is part of the story that I want to tell? And once we figured out what that was, Dave and I, I went to Ben. You know, when you have an Oscar winning writer in the house, you go, 'Is this scene good?' [Laughs.] And he was, you know, obviously helpful."

While her 2002 album This Is Me...Then was inspired by Affleck, This is Me...Now focuses on the space between those two projects, and what she experienced in the time they were apart. Affleck doesn't star in the film in the traditional sense. Lopez found a vehicle to feature him in the film without him playing himself, as a way to symbolize his presence in her mind even when they weren't together. Even now as she promotes the project, she credits him for encouraging and inspiring her to write it, and for pushing her to believe in herself.

"The choice to not put him in it is because he wasn't in that part of the journey. I was on my own in many ways. So it didn't make sense to have him in it. But to have him in the background, kind of subconscioulsy, not as himself but as kind of a voice, and a presence, made sense. So we figured out a device of how to do that."

She adds: "Because I think when you love somebody in that way, they're always with you. They always are a presence in your life, no matter what you go through. And so that was the perfect way to incorporate him in the piece."