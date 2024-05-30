Combs allegedly used a "network of operatives" to find Cassie whenever she went into hiding and implored her to return. A Bad Boy executive allegedly gave her an ultimatum: return Diddy's calls or her music would not be released.

This alleged behavior dates back to the late Kim Porter, who once told Essence that Combs called her "50, 60 times a day" after they ended their relationship. The split occurred after a then-pregnant Porter found out Diddy had a child with another woman. She also dealt with several allegations of cheating on his part, which included Lopez.

Former Bad Boy president Kirk Burrowes believes Diddy's behavior can be linked to previous losses in his life, such as the fatal shooting of his father Melvin at a young age. "He is fortified now with the money and power," Burrowes said, adding that "abandonment and the act of leaving can bring about vicious results."

Burrowes added, "And the women catch it the worst."

Roundtree and Dillon interviewed more than 50 people over the past six months about their encounters with Combs for the Rolling Stone piece. Those who were willing to speak range from former friends to Bad Boy employees to artists once signed to the label.