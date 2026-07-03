Alex Rodriguez

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Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro
Sports

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Confirm Split

"There continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families," Cordeiro said.

tara mahadevan58 days ago
Jennifer Lopez in a jeweled gown and Alex Rodriguez in a suit pose at an event with photographers in the background.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Dodges Question About A-Rod Cheating Speculation: 'I'm Done With That'

In 2021, 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy claimed she had talked with A-Rod.

Joe Price275 days ago
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Responds to People Commenting on Drastic Tan, Says He Fell Asleep in Sun

Rodriguez recently celebrated his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro 's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

Mark Elibert873 days ago
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Called ‘Reverse Sammy Sosa’ After Debuting Extreme Tan at NBA Game

Rodriguez’s tan is inspiring references to Sammy Sosa, ‘Tropic Thunder,’ and Black History Month.

Alex Ocho875 days ago
A Rod
Style

Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Collaboration With Wellness Brand Hims & Hers

The retired baseball star has teamed up with Hims to create a concealer line for men. 'I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day.'

Joshua Espinoza1883 days ago
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jlo-ben-arod
Pop Culture

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly 'Shocked' at Rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dating

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly "shocked" at rumors that Jennifer Lopez is dating Ben Affleck, after A-Rod and J.Lo called off a two-year engagement last month.

tara mahadevan1894 days ago
J Lo and A Rod
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Ended Engagement With Alex Rodriguez Because of 'Trust' Issues

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they were calling of their engagement, and sources indicate trust issues were to blame for the split.

Joe Price1913 days ago
jlo
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez End Engagement: 'We Wish the Best for Each Other'

In recent weeks, the two responded to breakup rumors. Now, the split has been made official, though they will remain friends and "continue to work together."

Trace William Cowen1920 days ago
A-Rod
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Finalizing Billion-Dollar Deal to Purchase Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore addressed the deal in a joint statement: 'We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization.'

Joshua Espinoza1924 days ago
Tenement building facades in Chinatown.
Life

NYC Landlord Accused of Emptying Out Tenant's Apartment During His COVID-19 Hospitalization

A landlord in New York is being accused of cleaning out a tenant’s apartment while he was hospitalized for several months battling the coronavirus.

Jose Martinez1940 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Music

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Say Reports They've Called Off Engagement Are 'Inaccurate' (UPDATE)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have allegedly ended their relationship, subsequently ending their two-year engagement, according to a new report.

Gavin Evans1954 days ago
Johnny Manziel warms up before a game against the Birmingham Iron.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Claps Back at Darren Rovell Over Tweet Implying He's Irrelevant

Johnny Manziel didn't take too kindly to Darren Rovell's comment about how his football career has turned out in comparison to its trajectory seven years ago.

Jose Martinez2172 days ago
Sean Evans Hot Ones Jimmy Fallon A. Rod
Pop Culture

Sean Evans Brings Social Distancing 'Hot Ones' to 'Fallon' With Alex Rodriguez

Sean Evans appeared on 'Fallon' once again to treat a guest to the 'Hot Ones' experience, and this time he tortured Alex Rodriguez with spicy chicken wings.

Joe Price2276 days ago
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes
Sports

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Take Step Toward Buying the Mets

According to 'Variety,' Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have an interest in buying the Mets.

Gavin Evans2279 days ago
Sean Combs and Jennifer Lopez
Music

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez Reunite for Coronavirus Dance-A-Thon Fundraiser on IG Live

A-Rod, DJ Khaled, and LeBron James also dropped by.

Gavin Evans2287 days ago
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