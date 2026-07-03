Alex Rodriguez Explains How Yankees Will Win World Series, Talks Anthony Edwards as Face of NBA
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We sat down with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez to discuss becoming a baseball manager one day, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, MLB’s new golden era of talent, the Yankees and much more.Kameron Hay
From Diddy to Drake to Ben Affleck, here is a look back at everyone the actress has dated.Karla Rodriguez
Take a look back at Bennifer's 19-year-long journey and all the details that led to the famous couple's surprising reunion and their second engagement.Karla Rodriguez
Fresh off her split with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly hanging out with former boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Page Six spotted the pair together in LA.Brad Callas