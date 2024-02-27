Ben Affleck Says He Didn't Want Jennifer Lopez Relationship 'On Social Media' But Figured Out How to 'Compromise'

Ben Affleck didn't want his reconciliation with wife Jennifer Lopez to be heavily publicized, like their romance in the early 2000s.

In Lopez's new Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the companion to her musical film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, Affleck shared the plea he had for Lopez upon their reunion in 2021. Nearly 20 years prior, the two were engaged before breaking up entirely in 2004. After reuniting in 2021, they officially wed one year later.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Affleck said in the documentary, per Page Six. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”