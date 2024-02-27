Jennifer Lopez Emotionally Recalls Being 'Manhandled' While Speaking on 'Unsavory' Past Relationships

Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed toxic relationships in a segment of her new Prime Video "musical film," This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.
During the "Rebound" portion of the film, a song that also appears on Lopez's ninth studio album, the singer-actress and her dance partner have choreography that alludes to domestic violence. In the documentary accompaniment to the film, titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez discussed that the visual closely resembled past relationships she's been involved in.
"I'm glad that one's behind us," she says in the documentary after filming "Rebound," according to People.
The Bronx native later becomes overwhelmed during a car ride, where she discusses instances of roughness that she's experienced in relationships.
"Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun," said Lopez. "I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things...rough...disrespectful."
The following scene shows Lopez on the phone with her longtime friend, and This Is Me... Now co-producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, chatting about the vulnerability of the project.
"More than anything, it's really a vulnerable place to be in every day. That's why I go to work every day, and I'm like, 'What am I doing?'" Lopez asks Goldsmith-Thomas.
Goldsmith-Thomas responds, "It's a personal journey...that will relate to so many women who are abused...You're talking about how we accept less than we deserve."
Although Lopez didn't specify who's "manhandled" her, the Hustlers star has been in a number of high-profile relationships before marrying actor-director Ben Affleck in 2022. The couple first dated in the early 2000s before splitting in 2004, and later reconciling in 2021. Lopez has gushed about her reunion with Affleck in various interviews, also making him the focus of This Is Me...Now.
“I think I was angry at you for a long time,” Lopez told Affleck in the documentary. “But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people. I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things.”