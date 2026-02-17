Music

Scar Face Woods Says She’d Be ‘Scared as Hell’ to Meet With Sister GloRilla Amid Family Feud

GloRilla's older sister said she would need heavy police presence to feel safe with the rapper.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: GloRilla looks on during the 75th NBA All-Star Game - MKT as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images

Scar Face Woods, the older sister of GloRilla, thinks she would be unsafe with the rapper during a reconciliation attempt.

The viral star, real name Victoria Woods, is the fifth sibling in Glo’s immediate family and has recently gone viral for pocket-watching the Glorious rapper. Scar Face first alleged that the Memphis artist wasn’t sending their parents money, which was later disputed, before arguing that GloRilla makes more than what’s believed to be her net worth. Multiple rappers gave their take on the family feud, including Boosie BadAzz and The Game, while incarcerated singer and rapper Tory Lanez reportedly sent Scar Face $2,500 via Apple Pay.

With Scar Face, also known as ‘BroRilla,’ making her rounds on social media, the internet personality recently appeared on the 20 Women Vs web series, where she addressed her issues with GloRilla. Around the 22-minute mark of the video below, Scar Face shared what her response would be if the “TGIF” rapper wanted to reconcile in person.

“I'd be scared as hell. I'll be scared as I'm going to need every police in the United States with me,” Scar Face said. “I'll be scared as a motherfucker.”

But, according to past police reports, the rapper could also be scared of Scar Face, who alleged that her older sister once threatened to shoot her. The family dispute resulted in Scar Face being arrested in May 2015, when GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, would have been fifteen at the time, and Scar Face was nineteen.

“You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid. I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record,” GloRilla said during an Instagram Live earlier this month. “I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week. We ain't gonna talk about that. How you tried to shoot me, you done set me up, you got me sent to jail. We ain't gonna talk about none of that, all right? I ain't gonna talk about half the stuff you did. Just leave it alone.”

At the time of the incident, GloRilla was in a hotel room with Scar Face and called their mother to inform her the then-nineteen-year-old was “making threats to harm her with a gun.”

Upon her arrest, Scar Face claimed that she did have a gun, although it was hidden outside the room. She was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

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