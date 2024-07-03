GloRilla Shares DM From Rihanna Asking About Album Release: 'I Know Dis Wild Hypocritical'

GloRilla, fresh off her performance at the 2024 BET Awards, has shared a decidedly self-aware DM she recently received from Rihanna.

Tuesday, the Memphis-born CMG artist shared an Instagram carousel soundtracked by her latest single, "TGIF," notably tucking in a screenshot of said DM as the closing image.

"You got all summer sis!" Rihanna, whose most recent studio album, Anti, marked its eighth anniversary this January, wrote. "I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?"