GloRilla Shares DM From Rihanna Asking About Album Release: 'I Know Dis Wild Hypocritical'

GloRilla, fresh off her performance at the 2024 BET Awards, has shared a decidedly self-aware DM she recently received from Rihanna.
Tuesday, the Memphis-born CMG artist shared an Instagram carousel soundtracked by her latest single, "TGIF," notably tucking in a screenshot of said DM as the closing image.
"You got all summer sis!" Rihanna, whose most recent studio album, Anti, marked its eighth anniversary this January, wrote. "I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?"
Rihanna’s GloRilla fandom is public knowledge, as the Fenty Beauty founder recently made headlines in this very publication for a Paris Fashion Week clip featuring the aforementioned "TGIF" track. The song, as previously reported, sees Glo advising her "million and one haters" to "kiss my ass."
For the video, Glo tapped directors Jerry Morka and Diesel. Revisit the party-centered clip below.
In April, Glo rolled out her Ehhthang Ehhthang project, which stands as her second mixtape and the follow-up to her 2022 Anyways, Life’s Great… EP.
Rihanna, meanwhile, has provided a number of updates on the progress behind her upcoming ninth studio album, often referred to among fans as, simply, R9. Last month, fans received word via Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna was "starting over," albeit not without giving the songs she had already been working on another look from a "new perspective."