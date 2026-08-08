Funny Marco Swerves NBA YoungBoy's Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B Question: 'Don't Do This'

Key Takeaways
- During an upcoming episode of Funny Marco’s show Open Thoughts, NBA YoungBoy presses him to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B after Marco names Minaj as his favorite interviewee.
- Caught off guard by the "Nicki or Cardi?" question, Marco awkwardly tries to dodge it by changing the subject to cereal, visibly irritating YoungBoy, who tells him: "Don’t do this."
- The moment lands against a backdrop of Nicki's ties to both men and her long-running, career-impacting feud with Cardi B, which dates back to their 2018 New York Fashion Week altercation.
Funny Marco found himself being grilled by NBA YoungBoy in a new interview, and the comedian had to find a creative way to swerve a Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj question.
On Friday (August 7), Marco posted a clip from an upcoming episode of Open Thoughts, where he questioned the ML2 rapper on multiple random topics, including whether he considers himself light-skinned.
YoungBoy had questions of his own, starting with his curiosity about Marco’s favorite interviewee, to which the comedian said Minaj.
"Nicki or Cardi?" YoungBoy then asked, which took Marco by surprise.
"What’s your favorite cereal?" Marco asked in an attempt to redirect the conversation, although YoungBoy wouldn’t let him off the hook. Marco stammered his way through an answer, which visibly frustrated YoungBoy, who replied: "Don’t do this."
Both Marco and YoungBoy have history with Minaj. During the late 2023 rollout of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, the rapper was a guest on Open Thoughts. One year before, Minaj and YoungBoy collaborated on the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced “WTF.”
The beef between Minaj and Cardi runs deep, although the New York natives collaborated on 2017 song "MotorSport" with Migos. The tension between the ladies heightened after an altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018, where Cardi accused Minaj of insulting her daughter, Kulture Kiari, on social media, resulting in a permanent fallout between the rappers.
Just last month, Cardi appeared to insinuate in an X Spaces session that feuding online with Minaj caused her to lose out on multiple endorsement deals last year.