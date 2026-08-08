Funny Marco Swerves NBA YoungBoy's Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B Question: 'Don't Do This'

Funny Marco found himself being grilled by NBA YoungBoy in a new interview, and the comedian had to find a creative way to swerve a Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj question.

On Friday (August 7), Marco posted a clip from an upcoming episode of Open Thoughts, where he questioned the ML2 rapper on multiple random topics, including whether he considers himself light-skinned.

YoungBoy had questions of his own, starting with his curiosity about Marco’s favorite interviewee, to which the comedian said Minaj.

"Nicki or Cardi?" YoungBoy then asked, which took Marco by surprise.

"What’s your favorite cereal?" Marco asked in an attempt to redirect the conversation, although YoungBoy wouldn’t let him off the hook. Marco stammered his way through an answer, which visibly frustrated YoungBoy, who replied: "Don’t do this."