GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Cardi B Says She Lost Three Endorsement Deals Last Year Over Online Beefs

While she hasn’t named anyone, Cardi was in a high-profile Internet beef with Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Cardi B took to X Spaces and revealed that she lost out on multiple endorsement deals last year amid her feud with Nicki Minaj.

In the Space session, Cardi went on a 30-minute expletive-laden rant. The rapper didn’t mention a specific target, instead issuing a blanket warning to anyone who wants smoke.

“You bitches are not going to keep mentioning my fucking name to get y’all some fucking clout,” she said. “Don’t come to my DM like, ‘Is you talking about me?’ Yes, bitch, I am. I’m talking about you.”

Cardi continued, inviting whoever she was referring to to fly to New York City and confront her face-to-face. “I’ve never been a bitch that’s been picked on,” she claimed. “I’ve never been a bitch that’s been bullied on. I’ve never been a bitch that declined no smoke.”

The rapper revealed her unwillingness to back down even impacted potential partnerships. “No lie, last year when I went off, I lost about three deals,” Cardi admitted. “I lost about three deals when I was bugging out and violating, and giving bitches the fucking business.”

Even though it cost her dearly, Cardi reflected on her history to showcase her bravery when getting involved in confrontations. “I used to really beef with bitches that were really like that,” she said. “I still had to go to school, go to the train station, knowing that there's a bitch that I’m beefing with who most likely has a razor up their ass. So you bitches don’t scare nothing.”

Though she didn’t name Minaj in her rant, Cardi was most likely referring to her ongoing feud with the rapper, which escalated last year after the release of Am I the Drama?. Minaj posted about a $4.99 discount on Cardi’s album, leading the two to trade insults back and forth on X.

Cardi attacked Minaj’s need to compare herself to other rappers who came after her. “You been in the game like 16 years.. You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time,” wrote Cardi. “I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

After Minaj continued to bring up Cardi’s pregnancy, the latter clapped back with accusations that the former was going to different fertility doctors because she couldn’t have children.

When children got brought into the picture, Cardi and Minaj’s back-and-forth got worse. Minaj called Kulture “ugly,” while Cardi accused Minaj’s son of being nonverbal.

Soon after, Minaj apologized to Kulture for her comments, which prompted Cardi to tell the rapper to “keep my child name out of your mouth.”

Related Stories

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
Music

Cardi B Refutes Claim She Was Involved With Nicki Minaj Social Media Bots Report

A Trump advisor slammed the report, calling it "fake news."

tara mahadevan154 days ago
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
Music

Cardi B Tells Nicki Minaj Her Son Is ‘Nonverbal’ Because She ‘F*cked Him Up Wit Them Drugs’

The two rappers, who have a longstanding beef, have now taken aim at each other’s children.

Andrew W300 days ago
(L-R) Cardi B and Ming Li.
Music

Cardi B on Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Attending Her Concert: 'She Needs Guidance'

The Bronx hitmaker said she’s "too grown" to be "beefing" with someone of Li’s age.

Complex Staff142 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App