Cardi B Says She Lost Three Endorsement Deals Last Year Over Online Beefs

“You bitches are not going to keep mentioning my fucking name to get y’all some fucking clout,” she said. “Don’t come to my DM like, ‘Is you talking about me?’ Yes, bitch, I am. I’m talking about you.”

In the Space session, Cardi went on a 30-minute expletive-laden rant. The rapper didn’t mention a specific target, instead issuing a blanket warning to anyone who wants smoke.

Cardi B took to X Spaces and revealed that she lost out on multiple endorsement deals last year amid her feud with Nicki Minaj.

Cardi continued, inviting whoever she was referring to to fly to New York City and confront her face-to-face. “I’ve never been a bitch that’s been picked on,” she claimed. “I’ve never been a bitch that’s been bullied on. I’ve never been a bitch that declined no smoke.”

The rapper revealed her unwillingness to back down even impacted potential partnerships. “No lie, last year when I went off, I lost about three deals,” Cardi admitted. “I lost about three deals when I was bugging out and violating, and giving bitches the fucking business.”

Even though it cost her dearly, Cardi reflected on her history to showcase her bravery when getting involved in confrontations. “I used to really beef with bitches that were really like that,” she said. “I still had to go to school, go to the train station, knowing that there's a bitch that I’m beefing with who most likely has a razor up their ass. So you bitches don’t scare nothing.”

Though she didn’t name Minaj in her rant, Cardi was most likely referring to her ongoing feud with the rapper, which escalated last year after the release of Am I the Drama?. Minaj posted about a $4.99 discount on Cardi’s album, leading the two to trade insults back and forth on X.

Cardi attacked Minaj’s need to compare herself to other rappers who came after her. “You been in the game like 16 years.. You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time,” wrote Cardi. “I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”