First Impressions Of Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2'

Final thoughts/Overall first impressions?

Jessica: Nicki has been marketing this album as “the best album that’s been released in years.” And despite having that bold statement in the back of my mind, I still didn’t know what to expect. With that said, after a few listens, I can say there are good moments in which Nicki is spitting and showcasing her rap prowess and creativity. There are also lows in which she leans heavily into singing and no obvious standout hits. Overall, I wouldn’t put Pink Friday 2 in contention with classic projects of the last few years. And it certainly doesn't stand up to the 2010 original album. But it’s nice to hear Nicki in the context of her raps rather than a viral thread or video online.

Jordan: Good things take time, and despite several delays, Pink Friday 2 lived up to the lofty expectations surrounding it. The album plays into the early 2010 sounds and themes that helped build Nicki’s empire and adds updated bars and elite features to bring the project to another level. It’s no easy task to have Drake, J. Cole, Future, and Lil Wayne on your album and still be the most prominent voice, but Nicki does so with ease here. Pink Friday 2 is a testament to her uncanny ability to control a song, and showcases how much she’s improved since the original Pink Friday. It’s too early to say if the sequel surpasses the original, but after first listen, Pink Friday 2 is already making a valid case.