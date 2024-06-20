Floyd Mayweather, Lil Uzi Vert Sued by Man Over Alleged Assault, Uzi Denies He Was There

A man has accused Floyd Mayweather and Lil Uzi Vert of issuing him a beatdown.

According to TMZ, Abdullah Ali's attorneys claims that he was assaulted by members of Mayweather's TMT crew and Uzi on July 27, 2023, after Ali began recording a trailer that Mayweather owned, which was parked near a New York City hotel.

After Ali tried to get closer to the vehicle, the crew poured out of the trailer, demanding that he stop filming, when a verbal spat allegedly ensued before becoming violent. The group is accused of hurling Ali to the ground, punching and kicking him for over a minute, and the man claims that he suffered injuries afterwards, including knocked-out teeth. Ali, who reported the alleged incident to police and says he made frequent hospital visits in the aftermath, is suing for unspecified damages. No arrests have been made.

As Mayweather wasn't named as being involved in the incident, Uzi denied that they were even there. "Lil Uzi Vert doesn't know Floyd Mayweather or have any form of affiliation with Mayweather's Money Team, and was not at the site of the alleged incident," a representative for Uzi stated.

In 2019, Uzi purchased Mayweather's Bugatti to celebrate his 25th birthday. The following year, Uzi was seen with Mayweather and Gervonta Davis during a behind-the-scenes training session.