Eminem Mercilessly Pranks Fans With Announcement of 'Even More Infinite' Version of 1996 Debut Album

After nearly 30 years, are Eminem fans about to get a sequel, of sorts, to Infinite?

Of course not. But that was the setup for Em’s April Fools’ Day joke. In fact, Em and company even went as far as whipping up a social clip about “the highly anticipated next studio album,” complete with wording that suggested it had just been released.

“The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started, Infinite,” a familiar-sounding narrator says in the clip. “But now, it’s even more infinite. Out today.”

To be clear, nothing is out today. At any rate, see the April Foolsian clip below.