Watch SZA and Sexyy Red’s Live Debut of “Rich Baby Daddy,” Their Collab Off Drake's 'For All the Dogs'

SZA delivered a huge surprise for St. Louis—the city where she was born—by bringing out fellow St. Louisan Sexyy Red on Wednesday night.
The two were filmed gleefully performing "Rich Baby Daddy," off Drake's week-old album For All the Dogs.
The 33-year-old SOS hitmaker and "SkeeYee" rapper, 25, danced while bringing Sexyy's chorus to life: "Bend that ass over, let that coochie breathe/Shake that ass bitch, hands on your knees."
Red shared a video of her and SZA taking a photo backstage, as well as footage of the arena chanting "go Sexyy."
"Thank You @sza Fa Bringing Me Out In Our Hometown," she wrote.
SZA returned the gratitude, writing on Instagram, “I just love her THANK YOU!! @sexyyred 🫶🏾🥹.”
Sexyy Red received a Cartier watch from Drake last month. Well before the release of For All the Dogs, she revealed they had a collab in the works.
"We got a song coming out. I mean, supposed to be but I did some little shit on his song," she said at Rolling Loud Miami. "He sent me a beat and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was fucking with it so we gon’ see if he drop dat bitch."
Not only did the song come out, but Sexyy Red got to perform it in her hometown.