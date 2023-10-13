Watch SZA and Sexyy Red’s Live Debut of “Rich Baby Daddy,” Their Collab Off Drake's 'For All the Dogs'

The 33-year-old SOS hitmaker and "SkeeYee" rapper, 25, danced while bringing Sexyy's chorus to life: "Bend that ass over, let that coochie breathe/Shake that ass bitch, hands on your knees."

Red shared a video of her and SZA taking a photo backstage, as well as footage of the arena chanting "go Sexyy."

"Thank You @sza Fa Bringing Me Out In Our Hometown," she wrote.

SZA returned the gratitude, writing on Instagram, “I just love her THANK YOU!! @sexyyred 🫶🏾🥹.”