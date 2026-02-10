Doechii Makes Subtle Suggestion About Sexual Orientation on Finsta Account

Doechii has seemingly confirmed that she’s a lesbian in the bio of her Finsta account, which fans noticed this week. In the bio of her @gutsgritglamour account, the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist listed off the content that she’ll post on her finsta, including “home life, wellness, books/essays/clubbing and lesbian.” The two-time Grammy winner previously identified as bisexual, and revealed in a 2024 interview with Gay Times that she was dating a woman. “I think I’ve always been gay. I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual,” Doechii said at the time. “I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.”

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist added that because “racism and homophobia” were widespread in her home state of Florida, it was “very hard” to live in her truth. “Even though I was aware, I didn’t feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends,” she continued. “I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn’t accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment.”

Doechii caused a stir last year while appearing on Hot Ones Versus with DJ Miss Milan and saying that a straight man was one of her red flags in dating.

“Strike one, you’re a man. And you’re heterosexual,” she said on the show.

The year before, Doechii confirmed on The Breakfast Club that she had dated bisexual men, calling it “no problem,” although her dating a closeted man in the past was referenced on her 2024 song “Denial Is a River.”

“Let me know what it is up front. I’ll accept you for who you are. It doesn’t really matter,” Doechii said on The Breakfast Club. “I think it’s like cheating on top of lying and secrecy about just who you are as a person. How can I be bisexual and then I’m gonna date somebody else who’s bisexual? Why, because it’s a man? Who cares?”