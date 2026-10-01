Music

Sia Reportedly Sells Rights to Half of Her Music Catalog for $180 Million

Her exact payout is undetermined due to a recent divorce from Dan Bernad.

Sia attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Sia: Nostalgic For The Present."
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Sia reportedly sold a 50 percent stake in her music catalog to Pophouse for $180 million.
  • Sia will keep $164 million of a $165 million payout because ex-husband Dan Bernad will receive $1 million in exchange for waiving his claim.
  • The remaining $15 million, tied to songs written during their marriage, will stay in escrow until the exes agree on a split or dispute it later.

Sia has handed over half of her music catalog to Pophouse for nine figures.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the investment company has agreed to pay $180 million for a 50 percent stake in her catalog, of which $165 million will be paid to the singer.

Sia filed for divorce from Dan Bernad last year. The singer recently agreed to pay Bernad $42,500 per month in child support for their son, who was born in 2024, after going back-and-forth in court for months.

Bernad has agreed to waive any claim to that $165 million in exchange for a $1 million payment from Sia, leaving her with $164 million.

The remaining $15 million, tied to songs written while the two were married, goes into escrow. If Sia and Bernad cannot reach an agreement on how to divide it, they will fight over the money later.

Sia joins a number of notable artists who netted big money deals for their catalogs in recent years.

Sony acquired Bruce Springsteen’s entire catalog for a reported $550 million. Katy Perry sold a portion of her catalog to Litmus Music for $225 million. Justin Bieber sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for about $200 million. Earlier this year, Pophouse itself acquired a majority stake in Tina Turner’s music, as well as name, image, and likeness rights for the late superstar.

The Swedish company was co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson. Its portfolio includes investments tied to artists like Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, and Cyndi Lauper.

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