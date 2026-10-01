Sia Reportedly Sells Rights to Half of Her Music Catalog for $180 Million

Sia has handed over half of her music catalog to Pophouse for nine figures.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the investment company has agreed to pay $180 million for a 50 percent stake in her catalog, of which $165 million will be paid to the singer.

Sia filed for divorce from Dan Bernad last year. The singer recently agreed to pay Bernad $42,500 per month in child support for their son, who was born in 2024, after going back-and-forth in court for months.

Bernad has agreed to waive any claim to that $165 million in exchange for a $1 million payment from Sia, leaving her with $164 million.

The remaining $15 million, tied to songs written while the two were married, goes into escrow. If Sia and Bernad cannot reach an agreement on how to divide it, they will fight over the money later.