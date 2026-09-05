Music

DJ Paul Confirms Freddie Gibbs Collab Album on His Upcoming 'To Do List'

The Three 6 Mafia hitmaker also teased upcoming projects with Krayzie Bone, Young Buck, and 8 Ball & MJG.

(L-R) DJ Paul and Freddie Gibbs.
Joshua Applegate/Getty Images | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Paul confirmed that a collaborative album with Freddie Gibbs tops his upcoming project list.
  • The Three 6 Mafia co-founder also teased projects with Krayzie Bone, Young Buck, 8Ball & MJG, and Lil Wyte.
  • Paul and Gibbs previously linked on "Find Out," a crunk-driven track from Paul's Goat of All Goats album.

DJ Paul has revealed that on the top of his list of collaborative priorities is an upcoming album that he's doing with Freddie Gibbs.

On Friday (September 4), the Three 6 Mafia co-founder took to Instagram to share a "to do list" of projects he has in the pipeline, including a collaborative album with the Indiana rapper.

The post mentioned multiple other projects the Memphis producer has in the works, including material with Krayzie Bone, Young Buck, 8Ball & MJG, and Lil Wyte. He also highlighted a couple of his own upcoming projects. "Which One You Need Asap???" Paul asked fans in the caption, sharing his "to do list" in no particular order.

Paul has been in the lab cooking his project with Gibbs for some time. Earlier this year, DJ Paul teased a track titled "Find Out," which ultimately landed on the producer’s Goat of All Goats album, which arrived in March.

On a March episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Paul talked about working with Gibbs on "Find Out." "After we finished recording it, he said, 'Muthafuckas think I can't rap on no crunk. I can rap on crunk.' I was like, 'Yeah, of course you can, muthafucka.' He was proud of that song," he said.

Gibbs has been collaborating with top producers for years, and boasts a three-project run with The Alchemist (Alfredo, Alfredo 2 and Fetti with Curren$y) along with two albums with Madlib (Piñata and Bandana).

Related Stories

Freddie Gibbs attends "Night Patrol" Special Screening.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Being Labeled 'High Risk' in Alleged MSG Surveillance Database

Freddie Gibbs is among nearly 40,000 celebrities in an alleged MSG database.

Jose Martinez62 days ago
Freddie Gibbs attends the EMPIRE 2026 GRAMMYs celebration at Gravitas on January 30, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty Diss: 'N***a Snitched on a Zaytoven Beat'

Pooh Shiesty and eight others were arrested for allegedly holding Gucci at gunpoint and demanding to be released from his record contract.

Joe Price152 days ago
Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul performs during TwoGether Land Music Festival 2024.
Music

DJ Paul Reiterates Three 6 Mafia Weren't Satanic: 'Just an Image'

He said the name came from a lyric by Lord Infamous.

Joe Price567 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App