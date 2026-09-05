DJ Paul Confirms Freddie Gibbs Collab Album on His Upcoming 'To Do List'

DJ Paul has revealed that on the top of his list of collaborative priorities is an upcoming album that he's doing with Freddie Gibbs.

On Friday (September 4), the Three 6 Mafia co-founder took to Instagram to share a "to do list" of projects he has in the pipeline, including a collaborative album with the Indiana rapper.

The post mentioned multiple other projects the Memphis producer has in the works, including material with Krayzie Bone, Young Buck, 8Ball & MJG, and Lil Wyte. He also highlighted a couple of his own upcoming projects. "Which One You Need Asap???" Paul asked fans in the caption, sharing his "to do list" in no particular order.