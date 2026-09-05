DJ Paul Confirms Freddie Gibbs Collab Album on His Upcoming 'To Do List'

Key Takeaways
- DJ Paul confirmed that a collaborative album with Freddie Gibbs tops his upcoming project list.
- The Three 6 Mafia co-founder also teased projects with Krayzie Bone, Young Buck, 8Ball & MJG, and Lil Wyte.
- Paul and Gibbs previously linked on "Find Out," a crunk-driven track from Paul's Goat of All Goats album.
DJ Paul has revealed that on the top of his list of collaborative priorities is an upcoming album that he's doing with Freddie Gibbs.
On Friday (September 4), the Three 6 Mafia co-founder took to Instagram to share a "to do list" of projects he has in the pipeline, including a collaborative album with the Indiana rapper.
The post mentioned multiple other projects the Memphis producer has in the works, including material with Krayzie Bone, Young Buck, 8Ball & MJG, and Lil Wyte. He also highlighted a couple of his own upcoming projects. "Which One You Need Asap???" Paul asked fans in the caption, sharing his "to do list" in no particular order.
Paul has been in the lab cooking his project with Gibbs for some time. Earlier this year, DJ Paul teased a track titled "Find Out," which ultimately landed on the producer’s Goat of All Goats album, which arrived in March.
On a March episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Paul talked about working with Gibbs on "Find Out." "After we finished recording it, he said, 'Muthafuckas think I can't rap on no crunk. I can rap on crunk.' I was like, 'Yeah, of course you can, muthafucka.' He was proud of that song," he said.
Gibbs has been collaborating with top producers for years, and boasts a three-project run with The Alchemist (Alfredo, Alfredo 2 and Fetti with Curren$y) along with two albums with Madlib (Piñata and Bandana).