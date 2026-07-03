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Ahead of their upcoming Africa tour, Diplo gets into Major Lazer's next releases (which could be their last), his Silk City and LSD projects, and more.Khal
He's also got a new album out and a Ruff Ryders tour on the horizon.James Keith
The Trinidadian Major Lazer member sets the record straight on rum.James Keith
Music
Reflecting Five Years Later (To The Day) on Major Lazer's "Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do"
Five years ago today, Diplo and Switch collaboration with an incredible team as Major Lazer, was let loose upon the world with their debut album Gunsmarcuskdowling