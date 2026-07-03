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A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Ape Drums, Diplo and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer visit SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Major Lazer Gives Major Boost to Jamaican Bobsled Team With $10K Donation

Group member Walshy Fire has said the band "is basically a Jamaican sound system in its roots."

Shawn Setaro154 days ago
major lazer
Music

Major Lazer and Paloma Mami Release Colorful "QueLoQue" Video

Major Lazer delivered its fourth studio album late last year, and Diplo's group has given of the record's highlights a colorful music video with Paloma Mami.

Joe Price1997 days ago
bey already
Music

Beyoncé Shares Video for "ALREADY" With Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

The video for "ALREADY" will be featured in Bey's 'Black Is King' visual album. Beyoncé also released the deluxe edition of 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Abel Shifferaw2178 days ago
week
Music

The Weeknd Shares Major Lazer Remix of "Blinding Lights"

Abel also dropped an "intermission video" for the Uzi remix of "Heartless."

Trace William Cowen2284 days ago
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death stranding
Music

Major Lazer and Khalid Team for "Trigger" From 'Death Stranding' Soundtrack

Ahead of the release of Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding,' Major Lazer and Khalid have teamed up for "Trigger" from the game's soundtrack.

Joe Price2458 days ago
cud
Music

Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Major Lazer, and More Announced for HARD Summer 2019

The festival kicks off Aug. 3 and also features RL Grime, Soulja Boy, Gunna, and more.

Trace William Cowen2642 days ago
Major Lazer
Music

Listen to Major Lazer and Tove Lo’s New Song "Blow that Smoke"

Linking up with Tove Lo, Zane Lowe premiered the project's latest single, "Blow That Smoke."

Joe Price2830 days ago
Major Lazer at T Mobile Club Magenta
Music

Major Lazer Go to Africa, Return With New Afrobeats Mix

Major Lazer is back with a new batch of tracks featuring the flyest artists in Africa. Give their Afrobeats mix a listen.

Khal2864 days ago
Trippie Redd
Music

Trippie Redd Unleashes His Debut Album 'Life's a Trip'

The 14-track project includes appearances by Travis Scott, Young Thug, Reese LaFlare, Diplo, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2899 days ago
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Album cover for Cashmere Cat's "Miss You."
Music

Cashmere Cat, Diplo, and Tory Lanez Hit the Ice Skating Rink in "Miss You" Video

Cashmere Cat drops "Miss You" with Major Lazer and Tory Lanez after piquing people's interest at Art Basel.

Jose Martinez3104 days ago
This is a picture of Major Lazer
Music

Major Lazer Surprises Fans With New Track "Go Dung" f/ Kes

2018 is shaping up to be a very Lazer-y year.

Trace William Cowen3125 days ago
Wale
Music

Premiere: Wale Turns Up at the Beach in "My Love" Video f/ Dua Lipa, Wizkid, and Major Lazer

Wale's star-studded collaboration for "My Love" receives the visual treatment.

edwinortiz3258 days ago
major lazer
Music

Watch Major Lazer's "Know No Better" Video f/ Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, and Quavo

Major Lazer taps Philip Andelman (Rihanna, Passion Pit) for the official "Know No Better" video.

Trace William Cowen3293 days ago
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Major Lazer Major "Know No Better," f/ Travis Scott, Quavo, and Camila Cabello
Music

Listen to Major Lazer's New Song "Know No Better" f/ Travis Scott, Quavo, and Camila Cabello

Major Lazer releases their new track "Know No Better," off their new EP of the same name.

Joshua Espinoza3333 days ago
major lazer sound of rum launch
Music

Major Lazer Give Fans 'An Entryway to Caribbean Life' With Bacardi Connect

Major Lazer explain how their new collaboration with Bacardi is helping them take their music further.

Nadeska Alexis3335 days ago

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