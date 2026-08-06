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'Madden NFL 27' Soundtrack: Here Are the Artists That Made the Cut

EA Sports revealed the 'Madden NFL 27' soundtrack, featuring 78 tracks spanning multiple genres.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as featured on the cover for EA Sports' 'Madden NFL 27.'
Image via EA Sports

EA Sports just unveiled the loaded soundtrack for Madden NFL 27, and it might be the best of the series yet.

Spanning 78 tracks across various genres, the soundtrack spans artists from Metallica and Bad Bunny to Fatboy Slim and Kendrick Lamar.

The mix was compiled by EA Music Group President Steve Schnur and his six-person team. Schnur stressed that a lot of work goes into curating the celebrated soundtracks of the series each year, and he expects each year to be better than the last.

“The only identifier is ‘feeling,’” he said. “Every song we put in the game—this year and every year—is because it made us feel something. Our goal is for players to share that feeling, too. … [We] start the selection process nearly a year in advance. We begin by listening to literally thousands of songs, then pare it down to hundreds. And because we each have different tastes in music, we argue passionately about our favorites until we agree on our final playlist choices.”

The primary goal is to “enhance the gameplay experience,” letting players feel like they’re actually in the stadium with only the most electric of music making the final cut. It also doesn’t matter if it’s from a small independent artist or a major label signee; if the music contributes to the feeling the team is going for, they’ll get it in the game.

Artists featured this year also include Lil Wayne, Isaiah Rashad, DMX, Nas, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Nipsey Hussle, Paramore, Motorhead, The Killers, The Who, and Wiz Khalifa.

“We set the bar, break the mold, and rewrite the rules every year with every Madden,” Schnur added. “Every Madden soundtrack still delivers new stars, new songs and new surprises. We couldn’t be prouder. … If you think our Madden 27 soundtrack is amazing, just wait until you hear Madden 28!”

Madden NFL 27 drops next Friday (Aug. 13) and will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 consoles, Windows, and Xbox Series consoles.

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