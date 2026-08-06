'Madden NFL 27' Soundtrack: Here Are the Artists That Made the Cut

EA Sports just unveiled the loaded soundtrack for Madden NFL 27, and it might be the best of the series yet.

Spanning 78 tracks across various genres, the soundtrack spans artists from Metallica and Bad Bunny to Fatboy Slim and Kendrick Lamar.

The mix was compiled by EA Music Group President Steve Schnur and his six-person team. Schnur stressed that a lot of work goes into curating the celebrated soundtracks of the series each year, and he expects each year to be better than the last.

“The only identifier is ‘feeling,’” he said. “Every song we put in the game—this year and every year—is because it made us feel something. Our goal is for players to share that feeling, too. … [We] start the selection process nearly a year in advance. We begin by listening to literally thousands of songs, then pare it down to hundreds. And because we each have different tastes in music, we argue passionately about our favorites until we agree on our final playlist choices.”

The primary goal is to “enhance the gameplay experience,” letting players feel like they’re actually in the stadium with only the most electric of music making the final cut. It also doesn’t matter if it’s from a small independent artist or a major label signee; if the music contributes to the feeling the team is going for, they’ll get it in the game.