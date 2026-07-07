D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Doing 'As Well As Possible'

One of the main prosecutors in D4vd's ongoing murder case offered a brief update on how Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family is holding up.
Prosecutor Beth Silverman spoke to a TMZ photographer before a status hearing on Tuesday (July 7).
"They're doing as well as possible, thanks for asking,” prosecutor Beth Silverman said, as seen in a video shared by TMZ, but did not offer a response when asked what “justice” would look like for the victim’s family.
TMZ reports that Tuesday's hearing lasted just a few minutes as both sides “discussed procedural issues.” A judge approved an additional defense attorney to join the counsel table.
The outlet also mentioned that the judge requested that concerns over D4vd appearing in the courtroom with shackles “must be raised in a written motion” before the upcoming preliminary hearing on July 21.
The “Romantic Homicide” singer (born David Anthony Burke) was arrested in April and faces charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.
Prosecutors allege the singer, then 20-years-old, invited 14-year-old Rivas to his home in April 2025 and stabbed her to death after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship. From there, prosecutors allege D4vd mutilated her remains and stuffed them into bags, where they were later discovered in the trunk of his Tesla in September 2025.
In court documents reviewed by Complex, prosecutors also alleged that D4vd purchased two chainsaws from Amazon under a fake name and, days later, purchased a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool.
The documents said that detectives found “evidence consistent with the dismemberment of the victim’s body in the inflatable pool, which contained multiple linear cuts” while searching D4vd’s rental home in September 2025.
D4vd pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail. The singer’s family and his attorneys issued separate statements, both maintaining his innocence.
During a court appearance in late April, prosecutors also claimed they discovered a “significant amount” of child pornography in his cell phone.
Last month, Rivas’ family attorney Patrick Steinfeld told TMZ that the family had been approached by multiple production companies interested in producing a documentary about the 14-year-old’s relationship with D4vd, and that some have already begun production without their involvement.
Steinfeld explained that the Rivas family will not participate in any documentary projects about the case.