D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Doing 'As Well As Possible'

One of the main prosecutors in D4vd's ongoing murder case offered a brief update on how Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family is holding up.

Prosecutor Beth Silverman spoke to a TMZ photographer before a status hearing on Tuesday (July 7).

"They're doing as well as possible, thanks for asking,” prosecutor Beth Silverman said, as seen in a video shared by TMZ, but did not offer a response when asked what “justice” would look like for the victim’s family.

TMZ reports that Tuesday's hearing lasted just a few minutes as both sides “discussed procedural issues.” A judge approved an additional defense attorney to join the counsel table.

The outlet also mentioned that the judge requested that concerns over D4vd appearing in the courtroom with shackles “must be raised in a written motion” before the upcoming preliminary hearing on July 21.