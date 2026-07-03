Celeste Rivas Hernandez

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A large photograph of a Celeste Rivas Hernandez with curly hair and a cross necklace is held by people in formal attire.
Pop Culture

D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Doing 'As Well As Possible'

Prosecutor Beth Silverman gave a brief update on the family of the slain 14-year-old.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
Singer D4vd with curly hair, sunglasses, and a patterned jacket stands outdoors, wearing a necklace and a headband.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Singer Appears in Court as Judge Postpones Hearing Again

The "Romantic Homicide" singer, who faces charges in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, returned to court for a scheduling update.

Alex Ocho67 days ago
Caleb Burke.
Music

D4vd's Brother Caleb Denies Using Murder Case to Promote Music Career: 'I Want Justice for Celeste'

The 18-year-old is pushing back on accusations that he is capitalizing on the recent attention surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez's murder case.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
A memorial with a photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez surrounded by flowers and handwritten messages expressing love and condolences.
Life

Celeste Rivas Family Denies D4vd Payment Rumors, Says They’re in ‘Indescribable Pain’

"We haven't received any money from him or anyone in his family,"

Mark Elibert77 days ago
A split image showing singer D4vd's mugshot with short hair on the left, and a homicide victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez with long curly hair on the right.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutors Allege Singer Bought Two Chainsaws After Alleged Celeste Rivas Killing

Prosecutors are sharing disturbing details alleging how the "Romantic Homicide" singer may have mutilated the 14-year-old's body.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
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Singer D4vd, with a serious expression, sits in court. He is seen through a plastic barrier, partially obscured by reflections.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Singer Requests Haircut and New Clothes Before Court Hearing

The "Romantic Homicide" singer faces charges in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He remains jailed without bail after pleading not guilty.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
D4vd.
Music

D4vd's Brother Appears to Share Powerful Stance on Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case

Caleb has seemingly made it clear where he stands on the ongoing investigation.

Trey Alston84 days ago
D4vd wearing a black bandana and t-shirt sings into a microphone against a red background.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutors Say Singer Had Child Pornography on His Phone

The singer faces several charges in connection to the homicide of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Alex Ocho86 days ago
A memorial with flowers, candles, stuffed animals, and a sign reading "Justice for Celeste Rivas," adorned with photos and messages.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Devastated' by Medical Examiner Report Findings

"These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family," reads the statement.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
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A large photograph of a Celeste Rivas Hernandez with curly hair is displayed, surrounded by people in formal attire.
Music

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Died of 'Penetrating Wounds' and 'Sharp Force,' Medical Examiner Says

D4vd has been arrested in connection with Rivas’ death.

Alex Ocho87 days ago
D4vd looks through a transparent barrier, with a woman in glasses in the foreground. The setting appears serious or formal.
Music

D4vd Reportedly Not on Suicide Watch But Facing Strict Jail Conditions After Murder Case Charges

The 21-year-old was recently charged with the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez with curly hair is in a photo surrounded by flowers and a handwritten note.
Music

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Family Breaks Silence After D4vd Murder Charges: 'We Miss Her Deeply'

D4vd recently pleaded "not guilty" to a number of charges in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Rivas.

Alex Ocho87 days ago
The mugshot of singer D4vd. He is seen with short curly hair and a beard, wearing a black hoodie, against a plain background.
Music

D4vd Used ‘Sharp Instrument’ to Murder Celeste Rivas, Prosecutors Claim

Prosecutors shared new details about how they believe the 21-year-old “Romantic Homicide” singer allegedly killed 14-year-old Rivas.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Music

D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, May Face Death Penalty

He could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Shawn Setaro89 days ago
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