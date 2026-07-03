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D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Doing 'As Well As Possible'
Prosecutor Beth Silverman gave a brief update on the family of the slain 14-year-old.
D4vd Murder Case: Singer Appears in Court as Judge Postpones Hearing Again
The "Romantic Homicide" singer, who faces charges in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, returned to court for a scheduling update.
D4vd's Brother Caleb Denies Using Murder Case to Promote Music Career: 'I Want Justice for Celeste'
The 18-year-old is pushing back on accusations that he is capitalizing on the recent attention surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez's murder case.
Celeste Rivas Family Denies D4vd Payment Rumors, Says They’re in ‘Indescribable Pain’
"We haven't received any money from him or anyone in his family,"
D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutors Allege Singer Bought Two Chainsaws After Alleged Celeste Rivas Killing
Prosecutors are sharing disturbing details alleging how the "Romantic Homicide" singer may have mutilated the 14-year-old's body.
D4vd Murder Case: Singer Requests Haircut and New Clothes Before Court Hearing
The "Romantic Homicide" singer faces charges in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He remains jailed without bail after pleading not guilty.
D4vd's Brother Appears to Share Powerful Stance on Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case
Caleb has seemingly made it clear where he stands on the ongoing investigation.
Star of D4vd's Music Video Speaks Out, Confirms They're Not In Contact
She addressed online speculation.
D4vd Murder Case: Prosecutors Say Singer Had Child Pornography on His Phone
The singer faces several charges in connection to the homicide of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Devastated' by Medical Examiner Report Findings
"These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family," reads the statement.
Celeste Rivas Hernandez Died of 'Penetrating Wounds' and 'Sharp Force,' Medical Examiner Says
D4vd has been arrested in connection with Rivas’ death.
D4vd Reportedly Not on Suicide Watch But Facing Strict Jail Conditions After Murder Case Charges
The 21-year-old was recently charged with the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Celeste Rivas Hernandez Family Breaks Silence After D4vd Murder Charges: 'We Miss Her Deeply'
D4vd recently pleaded "not guilty" to a number of charges in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Rivas.
D4vd Used ‘Sharp Instrument’ to Murder Celeste Rivas, Prosecutors Claim
Prosecutors shared new details about how they believe the 21-year-old “Romantic Homicide” singer allegedly killed 14-year-old Rivas.
D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, May Face Death Penalty
He could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.